Apple’s Latest Ad Takes a Direct Shot at Google Chrome

Apple and Google have an interesting relationship. On the one hand, the two companies have a mutually beneficial arrangement where Google pays Apple something like $20 billion a year to be the default search engine in Safari. Google gets tons of search traffic that it can monetize, and Apple gets, well, $20 billion. It makes sense that the two would want to get along.

On the other hand, Apple has made no secret of the fact that it considers privacy one of its core marketing values. Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, has said on a number of occasions that the company believes “privacy is a fundamental human right.” Most of the time, it’s a subtle shot at Apple’s competitors–especially Google and Meta–which have built their entire business on collecting information about users in order to target them with personalized advertising.

Now, however, Apple is taking a much more direct shot with a new ad highlighting the differences between Safari and Google Chrome. The whole thing is a sort of silly look at what Apple believes is a very serious subject–privacy. It also happens to be a great lesson in getting people to care about the thing that you’ve decided sets your product apart. Your brand values are pretty meaningless if no one knows they exist, or worse, no one cares. We’ll come back to that in a second.

The ad shows people using their phones to browse the internet, as surveillance cameras fly around like pigeons, following and watching what they’re doing on their devices. “Your browsing is being watched,” the ad says as flocks of the pigeon-cameras circle around unsuspecting users. We even see one man on a boat throw his phone into the ocean.

The whole thing is kind of ridiculous, to be sure. That’s kind of the point though. It also makes an important point, which is that the economy of the internet (yes, including this website) is almost entirely based on advertising. Google’s success comes from its ability to match that advertising to what users actually care about. Doing that means you have to know what people care about, which means you have to be collecting some amount of information.

The solution, in the ad, is to use Safari. As we see the characters in the ad open Safari on their iPhones, the surveillance pigeons all start to explode. I’m pretty sure Safari isn’t actually blowing anything up, but the point is that it blocks cross-site tracking, browser fingerprinting, and better access controls for extensions. Safari is, as the ad says, the “browser that’s actually private.” Look, there are other browsers in the world, but basically everyone just uses Chrome. In this case, the shot Apple is firing at Google isn’t subtle. The company isn’t taking a shot at Firefox or Opera. Apple even has a chart that compares Safari to Chrome directly.

To be fair, Chrome has been working on its plan to block third-party cookies. It has also introduced more options to let users have control over what data is collected. The problem is that Google’s entire business is built on personalized ads, and the entire reason Chrome exists is so that the company wouldn’t be at the mercy of anyone else’s browser. The business incentives simply aren’t the same. Google could make a browser that protects user privacy the same way Apple does, but it won’t because its entire business is built on monetizing its user interests and activity.

That’s the story Apple is telling here, and it’s effective. It also happens to be a great lesson in communicating what you care about. Apple knows that most people just use Chrome and don’t have any idea what that means for their privacy online. Most people don’t ever think about being tracked online, or have any real concept of what that means. In fact, I think I can make the case that this ad is a masterclass in storytelling, not because it’s written well or especially funny, but because it raises an issue that most people never think about, in a way they can clearly understand.

As a general rule, if you have to explain why people should care about your product or feature, you should do it in as simple a way as possible. That’s what this ad does. Also, if you can make them laugh (even if it’s only because your ad is over the top and a little goofy), that helps.

