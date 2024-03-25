For a few days, the internet had a lot of fun with the poorly photoshopped image of the Princess of Wales and her three children. The photo was supposed to have put to rest questions about the princess’s health. Of course, it had sort of the opposite effect, igniting rumors about her well-being, her Photoshop skills, and even a supposed affair involving her husband, the future king of England.

There were the photo sleuths who picked apart all of the inconsistencies and flaws. There were plenty of memes and jokes made at what seemed like a pretty easy mark–the royal family, after all, is a pretty frequent target of all sorts of jokes, especially on this side of the Atlantic.

Getting in on what seemed at the time like fun was Blake Lively, who posted an obviously–and poorly–photoshopped image of her face on someone else’s body, sitting next to a pool with a can of Betty Buzz. It was intended to draw attention to her beverage line while capitalizing on the fact that the entire internet was making fun of how badly Princess Kate’s image had backfired.

“I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA,” Lively wrote in a caption on an Instagram post. I mean, as a marketing effort, it does seem irresistible. What marketer doesn’t want to get in on the main topic of the day? What marketer can pass up a chance to generate this kind of attention, especially at someone else’s expense?

That was, of course, before Princess Kate shared that her reason for being out of the public eye for the past few months is that she has cancer and has begun chemotherapy treatments.

Suddenly, the jokes didn’t seem very funny. On Friday, Lively posted an apology on Instagram, after deleting her original post:

“I’m sure no one cares today, but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always,”

There are a few things about Lively’s post that I think are worth noting. The first is that it’s good that she apologized. I mean, it probably would have been better had she never hitched a ride to this particular meme train, but I think it’s worth pointing out that she did apologize.

Because she should be mortified. Sure, the royal family isn’t good at social media, which didn’t help. It’s simply not set up to handle the kind of attention that this sort of thing was sure to generate. If you’re one of the most famous people on earth, and you’ve been suspiciously out of the spotlight for longer than people expected, some of those people are going to start asking questions. And, if you try to answer those questions with this image, people are just going to ask more questions. However, if you felt bad about the jokes when you realized that Princess Kate’s reason for keeping a low profile is that she has cancer, maybe you shouldn’t have made them in the first place. It’s easy to get caught up in the frenzy, especially when it’s a target that feels as ripe for mockery as the now infamous family portrait. But, you really don’t have to. It’s really OK to let it pass.

It’s really OK to resist the urge to grab a little of that attention for yourself, including the likes, reshares, and comments that come from dunking on whoever is unfortunate enough to have risen to the main topic on social media on that particular day, even if that person is a member of the royal family. After all, if you find yourself mortified by your behavior, there is a sure way to avoid that feeling in the future–behave better.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.