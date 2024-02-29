I imagine it was a strange few days at Wendy’s corporate headquarters. A few weeks ago, the company reported earnings, and–as companies do–held a call with analysts, on which the CEO talked about a bunch of technology innovations the company plans to roll out over the next few years. Almost no one who doesn’t own stock in Wendy’s paid much attention until this week, when someone realized the company had mentioned something called dynamic pricing.

Taken on its face, dynamic pricing sounds like you plan on changing prices based on demand–which, let’s be honest, isn’t a thing customers usually like. In fact, a lot of people (including me) wrote about how Wendy’s was planning to try one of the worst possible pricing strategies (think Uber’s surge pricing). To be clear, my take is that–as a general principle–changing prices often is bad, not just because you shouldn’t raise prices on your customers when you happen to be busy for a few hours a day, but because it creates uncertainty.

On Wednesday, Burger King weighed in on the whole thing with a social media post that seems to take a direct shot at Wendy’s while promising free Whoppers if you use the BK App:

Burger King insists it’s not trying to start a beef with its burger rival, but it’s hard to read its post on Threads as anything else. I mean, it refers to “surging” and “charging people more when they’re hungry,” which are exactly the criticisms lobed at Wendy’s in pretty much every article written about its plans (again, including mine).

It’s worth mentioning that Wendy’s made a statement on Wednesday clarifying that it doesn’t plan to raise prices at its busiest times. It also pointed out–fairly so–that it never used the phrase “surge pricing.” According to the company, dynamic pricing means offering discounts at times when it isn’t busy, or when the company is trying to push certain products. Burger King followed up its original post with a clarification:

I mean, you have to hand it to Burger King. Not only did it capitalize on Wendy’s PR mess, but then it took another shot by pretending that it hadn’t taken the first shot. It, of course, promoted the free Whopper deal in the new post. To be fair, I don’t think Burger King is trying to pile on Wendy’s. I think it just wants to get people to use its app, and giving away free Whoppers is a good way to do that. Using Wendy’s misfortune just happens to be an opportune way for Burger King to shine some attention its way.

The more people it gets to use its app, the more people it can get to sign up for its Royal Perks loyalty program. Burger King knows that people who do that are more likely to be frequent customers–which means they are more likely to spend money with Burger King more often.

Not only that, but the more a customer uses the Burger King app, the more the company knows about that customer, which means it can send them personalized offers based on their favorite orders. That, again, helps drive more sales. It’s entirely possible Burger King was planning to do this all along. Maybe the company planned to have a once-every-four-year Leap Day sale and give away free Whoppers. Instead, it stumbled into a once-in-a-lifetime PR opportunity at the expense of a competitor. Either way, the entire thing is a stroke of genius.

