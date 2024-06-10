Caitlin Clark Was Just Left Off the Olympic Team. Her 3-Word Response Is a Brilliant Example of Emotional Intelligence

On Sunday, the roster for the U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team was leaked, and there was a notable absence. Caitlin Clark, the all-time leading NCAA scorer, and No. 1 draft pick, won’t make the trip to Paris–at least, not as a member of the team.

It’s a strange omission, to be honest. That’s not to say that there aren’t a lot of talented players in the WNBA–there definitely are. And there are only 12 spots on the team, meaning that someone has to make a lot of tough decisions.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

On the other hand, this year’s team has no players younger than 26, marking the first time that has been the case in a long time. It’s also an exception that the No. 1 draft pick doesn’t have a spot on the team. The better argument for Clark, of course, is that she’s the sport’s most popular player, maybe ever. In her first few games, she immediately set attendance records in pretty much every arena she visited. Clark’s team, the Indiana Fever, have had more fans attend their first five games than their entire previous season. Her debut set a record for television attendance.

And she also happens to be playing pretty good basketball. Clark is averaging 16.8 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds. In addition, she tied a record for the most three-pointers in a game by a rookie, with seven. An Olympic gold medal seems like it would fit nicely on Clark’s shelf of awards.

As confusing as the decision seems, Clark seems to be taking it well. “Honestly, no disappointment,” Clark said on Sunday. “It just gives me something to work for; it’s a dream. Hopefully, one day, I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully, when four years comes back around, I can be there.” That’s a remarkable answer. I’m not sure most people in her position would be able to look at the situation and respond, “Honestly, no disappointment.”

No one would blame her for being disappointed. No one would even question whether she was justified in being frustrated or upset. Clark has worked incredibly hard to play at the highest level while elevating an entire league. She has faced intense pressure and has had a target put on her by her opponents despite the fact that they all benefit from the way she has drawn fans to their sport.

But when she was passed over for a chance to represent her country, Clark’s response is to use the snub as motivation. She has decided to let it fuel her to become even better and earn her way onto the team in four years. “I’m excited for the girls who are on the team,” Clark said. “I know it’s the most competitive team in the world, and I know it could have gone either way … I’m going to be rooting them on to win gold.”

If we’re honest, that’s not the typical response. Most of us–if we were in Clark’s shoes–would just be offended we weren’t asked. We’d let it break down our motivation, not fuel it. We’d start to feel sorry for ourselves.

Look, it seems ridiculous to think that Clark won’t play on the U.S. Olympic team in four years. It kinda seems silly that she isn’t playing this year. But Clark’s response is a powerful lesson for all of us that we get to choose how we respond. We get to decide whether to let disappointment get the better of us, or to use it as a motivation to reach our goals. The fact that Clark chooses the latter is a powerful lesson in emotional intelligence, and a big reason I expect she’s going to keep filling up record books.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.