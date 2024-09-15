Can Elon Musk Solve the Worst Thing About Flying? United Airlines Hopes So

I feel old pointing this out, but there was a time when you’d get on an airplane, put your smartphone and laptop in “airplane mode” to turn off wifi or cellular data and spend the duration of your flight without any connection to the rest of the world. Honestly, it was incredible.

It’s great being able to stay connected to your people on the ground while traveling through the sky, but there was something nice about disconnecting for a few hours. I used to get a lot more work done on flights when I didn’t have access to the limitless distractions of the internet. In that sense, the introduction of WiFi on airplanes feels like one of the most bittersweet technological developments in a long time.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Of course, just because we have had WiFi for more than a decade doesn’t mean it’s been a great experience. In most cases, airplane WiFi is about as bad as it gets. There are technical reasons for this, the most obvious being that airplanes fly through the air over long distances. That means that they have to switch between towers on the ground or use satellites. It wasn’t until the last few years that satellite internet really became a viable alternative, and it finally started finding its way on airplanes. For example, on Friday, United Airlines announced a deal to put Starlink, the satellite internet service from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, on all of its aircraft starting in 2025.

Look, airlines have realized that if we’re going to have WiFi on planes, it should be good. It should be fast and reliable, two things no one has ever said about the WiFi on their last flights. In fact, poor WiFi is frequently one of the top complaints about travel, right up there with delays and lost bags.

United isn’t the only airline that has added satellite service to try to change that. Delta Air Lines has been retrofitting its entire fleet with satellite internet and announced in 2023 that it planned to roll out free WiFi for all of its Skymiles members. United says that its Starlink service will also be free. There’s a lesson here for every business. If you’re going to offer something to your customers, it should be a good experience-;especially if you’re charging people money for that experience. For a long time, airlines thought of WiFi as a way to get customers to spend a few extra dollars. The service didn’t have to be great because customers didn’t have a choice.

United knows that as other airlines, like Delta, are upgrading their service, travelers will simply expect a better WiFi experience and will expect it for free. If the company did nothing, it would put itself at a competitive disadvantage. Once fast, reliable WiFi becomes the default on airplanes, customers will come to expect it and will make purchasing decisions accordingly. Bad WiFi is no longer a better option than no WiFi.

With Starlink, the airline hopes to deliver a far better experience, both in terms of the WiFi people are able to use and the fact that it will now be free. It turns out that customers expect more. They expect a better experience, and the days when WiFi access was just one of the many fees airlines would try to collect from passengers are quickly fading.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.