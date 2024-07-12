Costco Just Announced a Risky Change and It All Starts This Fall

There are a lot of reasons people love Costco. For example, there are the $1.50 hot dog combo and $4.99 rotisserie chickens. There’s also the–by retail standards–very generous return policy. With a few understandable exceptions, you can pretty much return anything to Costco if you’re not happy, no questions asked.

Those are nice perks, but the real appeal is that Costco is exclusive. I mean, technically anyone can shop there, but you have a membership. It’s a strategy that works well for the company, which has more than 130 million members, all paying for the privilege of shopping at the discount warehouse retailer. Now those customers are about to pay a little bit more.

That’s because Costco just announced that–for the first time in seven years–it’s raising the price of a membership. In this case, by $5.00 for Gold Star Members, and $10 for Executive Members, in the U.S. and Canada. Costco says the increase will affect 52 million members, more than half of whom are Executive members. On the one hand, that’s brilliant. With a single move, the company just made an additional $400 million in revenue, which is almost entirely profit. Last year, membership fees accounted for $4.6 billion in revenue. The company’s total profit was $6.3 billion.

While Costco doesn’t break out the profit specifically from membership fees, but, it’s hard to see how it isn’t a big chunk of it. It’s a lot more profitable to mail out membership cards than it is to sell televisions, gold bars, or even hotdogs.

Look, it’s definitely easier to charge your existing customers more money than it is to convince new customers to give you money. That’s a pretty basic rule of business. In almost any industry, it’s cheaper to keep a recurring customer than to win a new one. Of course, keeping a customer means making them feel like they’re getting a good value and are being treated well. In some ways, that’s actually trickier than winning over a new customer because your existing customers have experiences, good and bad, with your business.

Every single one of those things influences how they feel about your business. For some number of people, the value equation will change just enough that it’s no longer worth it Raising the price of entry is definitely risky.

Here’s the thing–if your brand is beloved because you make an intentional effort to consistently delight your customers, anything that changes that feeling could backfire. You might make more people think twice before they renew, for example. That’s a big deal for a company that boasts a 90 percent renewal rate. Even a small change in that number could result in a significant change in its bottom line. There’s a lesson here for every business, which is that you have to count the cost. Even something that looks like a no-brainer way to make more money could end up costing you in the long run. Sometimes it costs you in the way your customers feel about your brand. Sometimes it costs you because they decide it’s not worth it.

If there’s a silver lining, I guess it’s that if you were thinking about becoming a member, this is as good a time as ever to renew since you can sign up before the price increases. Then, you’ll have an entire year to decide if it’s worth it. Then it’s up to Costco to convince you that it’s worth it.

