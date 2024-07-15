Delta Air Lines Faced Intense Criticism Over a Social-Media Post. Its Response Is a Lesson for Every Brand

As a general rule, running a social-media account for a major brand is probably harder than it looks. Not only is your goal to communicate the brand’s values and marketing message, you have to actually interact with other people who see your accounts as an easy way to connect with you.

It’s usually that part that can cause problems. That’s because people are messy. No matter how hard you try, the law of large numbers says that if you spend enough time online you’re going to make some people mad. If you’re a huge company with millions of followers and a team of people replying to those followers, some of them are going to get it wrong.

Take Delta Air Lines, for example. Last week, someone posted two photos of Delta flight attendants who were wearing Palestinian flag pins and conflated them with “Hamas badges.” I won’t share the tweet because it was, well, offensive and I’ve spent enough time online to know better. Whoever was running Delta’s account on X apparently took the bait and replied that they would be “terrified” if they saw that on their flight and that the employees had violated the company’s uniform policy.

It didn’t take long before the company deleted the tweet and issued an apology:

On Wednesday, we removed a reply that was not in line with our values. We strive for an environment of inclusivity & respect for all, in our communities & our planes. The employee responsible no longer supports Delta’s social channels. We apologize for this hurtful post. Delta has also changed its uniform policy to prohibit employees from wearing any pins other than U.S. flags. That’s fine I guess, though the airline is getting pushback for that as well.

Look, there’s not a lot to say about the company’s response. It’s pretty much the thing you’d expect from a company that makes a mistake on social media. I do give them credit for at least apologizing for “this hurtful post” instead of just saying “we’re sorry for those who were offended,” which is not an apology at all.

It’s worth mentioning that there was a time when Delta’s social-media accounts were among the very best customer support channels on the internet. I’ve told the story before that I was once on a flight that had left the gate, only to return due to a maintenance issue. As a result, we were going to be delayed a few hours — long enough to cause most of the people on board to miss their connections. Sitting next to me was a gentleman who was a part of Delta’s highest frequent flyer status level, called Delta 360. As he picked up his iPhone to call the dedicated customer support number for 360s, I sent a direct message to Delta’s Twitter account. It was an interesting experiment because you would have thought that he would have easily been rebooked and taken care of more quickly than anyone else on the flight. In reality, however, I was rebooked on a later flight that would still get me home that night, faster than the top-tier elite traveler on his phone.

But this most recent example isn’t the first time the airline’s social media has proven problematic. In an earlier example, an upset flyer tweeted at Delta in frustration when their travel plans were “ruined.” In response, the person handling Delta’s Twitter account replied: “Can you calm down and allow me some time to work please ??”

It was bad. This case is arguably worse, not just because it was factually wrong, but because it wades into an area that Delta definitely did not want to enter. I’m pretty sure Delta does not want to have anything to do with the most fraught international political crisis of our time. Which, I guess, is kind of the lesson here.

Look, I’m not picking on Delta. In fact, I am a pretty loyal Delta traveler myself. Everyone I’ve met or spoken with at the company — including the CEO — is well-intentioned. Are they perfect? Of course not, but they’re genuinely trying to do the right thing.

Also, I get that this is hard, which is why it serves as a useful lesson for every brand. After all, your brand isn’t your logo or color scheme. Your brand is the way people feel about your company, and the way they feel is influenced by every single interaction they have with you. That includes every social-media post. Guess what? It’s OK not to respond to everything someone posts at you online. You can just let it go by. You don’t have to engage with people who aren’t posting in good faith in the first place. You just mute them and move on.

I’m sure that if you’re responsible for managing the public response of a company like Delta, you feel a need to respond, but you just don’t really need to feel that. If, however, you are going to respond, it’s probably worth taking a moment to make sure that what you’re about to post actually reflects the values of your brand.

