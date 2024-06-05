Delta Just Sent an Email to Customers Announcing a Bittersweet Change

A few years ago, Delta rolled out what might be its most brilliant partnership ever when the company started allowing its SkyMiles members to earn miles for every dollar they spent in the Starbucks app. And, if you used the app on a day you were traveling on Delta, you’d earn two miles for every dollar you spend.

Delta set a goal of getting 1 million customers to link their accounts and estimated it would take a year. It took 16 days.

At the time, I spoke with Tim Mapes, Delta’s SVP of corporate communications. “The goal for us is to move out of loyalty and into membership where there’s a reciprocal benefit as a result of your patronage of Delta,” Mapes told me. “The idea is that you’re getting more and more–not just more and more as a result of a transaction–but more and more as a result of your participation in our ecosystem.” Almost two years later, Delta is making a significant change to the way the program works. The change is bittersweet because certainly there will be some people who aren’t happy. Mostly, that’s because any time you make a change, there will be people who aren’t happy. People get used to how your loyalty program works, and they develop routines and habits based on their perception of how to get the best value. If you change that, it makes them feel as though they must be getting a worse deal, even if they aren’t.

On the other hand, in this case, the change is really a pretty good deal if you reload money onto a Starbucks account. Where you used to get one mile every time you spent a dollar, you’ll now earn miles based on how much you reload on your account. The more you add to your Starbucks account, the higher the rate you earn miles.

For example, in the past, if you spent $50 over the course of a month, you’d earn 50 miles (unless you spent them while traveling, where you would earn double). Now, that $50 will earn you 75 miles when you load the money onto your account. In addition, you’ll still earn two miles for every dollar you spend while you’re traveling. I think there are two important lessons here. The first is that it’s always worth considering the incentives behind a change like this.

The entire point of a loyalty program is to incentivize customers to be loyal. Obviously, Starbucks wants to get more people to load more money onto their accounts since that means they’re likely to spend more money at Starbucks. In addition, when you use the Starbucks app, the company learns more about you. That information is incredibly valuable since it allows Starbucks to send you offers and nudge you toward more purchases.

For Delta, which hasn’t disclosed the specifics of its arrangement with Starbucks, it’s a good deal as well. Presumably, the airline will sell more SkyMiles to Starbucks, and when its customers earn those miles, they’ll be more likely to remain loyal to Delta. The goal is to make being a member of its SkyMiles program more appealing to travelers. The more ways you earn miles, the more likely you are to stay within Delta’s ecosystem. The other lesson is that the perception people have about the value they get isn’t always based on math. It’s often based on how they feel they are being treated. When you make changes, it’s important to consider that distinction. I think you can argue this change is better for most people, but it might not feel better for many of them. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t matter how sweet you make the deal if all your customers are left with is a bitter taste towards your brand.

