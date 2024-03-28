Disney Just Responded to an Activist Shareholder. It Should Be Required Reading for Every Leader

Boardroom drama isn’t usually my thing, but what’s happening at Disney right now is interesting for a number of reasons. Basically, the company is in a fight with an activist shareholder, Nelson Peltz, who wants to get himself and an associate elected to the board. Peltz is the founder of Trian Partners, which controls a little over $3.5 billion worth of Disney’s stock.

Of course, most of that stock is owned by Ike Perlmutter, the former chairman of Marvel Entertainment, who was laid off by Disney last year after he got into a fight with Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, over the direction the studio was taking with films like Black Panther and The Marvels. You could say he’s not a fan. Like I said, there’s drama.

Look, when I said that boardroom drama is not my thing, that’s mostly because I don’t know anything about activist shareholder campaigns. I don’t even own individual stocks. I do, however, know this sort of thing is usually unpleasant, as you might expect when someone tries to force their way onto a board at a company where they are not wanted. Disney very much does not want Peltz on its board. The two sides are trying to convince shareholders that they are right and that they should vote either for Peltz’s candidates for the board or against them. They even have websites meant to persuade investors.

Those websites are actually where it gets interesting. Peltz has a presentation that explains why he would be a good board candidate, and what changes he would make at Disney. There’s a lot of talk about underperforming shareholder returns and the like, but the most interesting thing to me is the part where Peltz advocates for a “comprehensive board-led review on the state of creatives and flywheel.” Peltz’s proposal doesn’t explain what that means other than to say it would involve a “review of studio operations and culture, including leadership, processes, and workflow.”

In response, Disney released an update to its own website, votedisney.com. It listed some of Peltz’s statements, and highlighted why it thinks Peltz shouldn’t be on the board. I’ll say again that I am not an expert on the politics of a fight between an activist investor and a public company board. I do think, however, that one of Disney’s responses is something every leader should consider. Disney argues that “the surest way to impede our creative progress is oversight from an 81-year-old hedge fund manager with no creative experience.”

Look, I’m not taking sides, but I do think there’s a lot of truth to that statement–not as it relates to Peltz specifically, but to everyone. I bring it up because there is a temptation to think that just because you’re at the top of the org chart, you’re the best person to make creative decisions.

Recently, Peltz gave an interview to the Financial Times, where he described some of his criticism of Disney. “They say we know nothing about the movie business–we don’t claim we do–but I don’t think they do, with five big losers in a row,” said Peltz. “They’ve lost first place in animation, they’ve lost first place in features . . . Maybe it’s time to change management in those divisions.” Peltz does have a point, which is that Disney recently lost its crown as the top studio to Universal, which had $4.91 billion in box office, compared with $4.83 for Disney. On the other hand, Universal did release seven more films than Disney, so the numbers don’t look quite so bad in context. Regardless, Peltz is making the point that Disney has been at the top, and now–for whatever reason–it isn’t.

I have no idea whether Peltz’s ideas overall would be better for Disney–I guess that’s for shareholders to decide. I do think that, as a general rule, getting a board of directors involved in an audit of Disney’s creative process would be a huge mistake. Sure, the company has had a few high-profile misses lately, but overall, there is no studio or company that has a better track record overall. Certainly, there’s little chance that the board could make things better by micromanaging the creative teams.

That’s because the skill set required to manage a business is very different from the skill set required to make things–especially creative things like movies and television shows. You might have lots of ideas about those things, and you’re free to share them, but just because you’re a shareholder doesn’t qualify you to greenlight studio projects. Your job as a leader isn’t to micromanage the things that creative people do. Your job is to set the strategic vision for the company, hire the best people to execute it based on their specific skills and experiences, and then hold them accountable. In fact, most of the time, your job as a leader is to set boundaries and then get out of the way. Or, the opposite of what Peltz is suggesting.

