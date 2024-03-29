We’ve been through this story several times, but there’s a pretty important lesson here that I think is worth one more piece. I’ll acknowledge up front that there is the obvious lesson, which is that you shouldn’t commit fraud, or take customer money for your own benefit. I don’t say that flippantly–that’s a real lesson here. But I think smart readers already know that, so I won’t belabor the point.

I think there is just as important a lesson in Bankman-Fried’s apology. Or, more specifically, his non-apology. In court, Bankman-Fried gave a 20-minute statement to the judge before receiving his sentence. “I know a lot of people feel really let down,” he said. “I’m sorry about that. I’m sorry about what happened at every stage. At the end of the day, I failed everyone I cared about.”

Here’s the thing–technically, Bankman-Fried isn’t actually apologizing for what he did, a point made by the prosecution. “What we did not hear is accepting responsibility for lying, for stealing, and for fraud,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos.

What Bankmann-Fried actually apologized for is how people feel. According to him, they “feel really let down.” Sure, I suppose they are a bit disappointed about the whole losing money part, but Bankman-Fried wasn’t on trial because he let people down. He was on trial because he took his customers’ money and lied. But that’s not what he apologized for. Even when Bankman-Fried says “I’m sorry about what happened at every stage,” he isn’t taking personal responsibility for his actions.

Look, apologies are hard. Realizing you’ve done something wrong, and then putting that into words, is hard for everyone. It takes a lot of self-reflection and maturity to be honest and genuine when making an apology. It’s much easier to apologize that something happened without taking responsibility.

That way, we get to keep our pride. In our minds, it’s far easier to say something like “I’m really sorry for what happened,” because it doesn’t require you to take any responsibility for “what happened.” It allows you to stay detached from your behavior, and avoid remorse. The thing is, what Bankman-Fried said is maybe the worst thing he could have said. Instead of apologizing for what he did, he apologized for how other people feel. He’s sorry they feel let down.

The problem is that you can’t apologize for how someone else feels. Their emotional response to a given situation is theirs alone. If you caused the situation, you can apologize for that, but you can’t apologize for their feelings. When you do, you might as well just slap the other person across the face; it’ll be roughly just as offensive as saying, “I’m sorry you feel that way.”

As a leader, you’re going to encounter situations that are worthy of your making an apology. Maybe you made a mistake. Maybe you inadvertently offended a colleague or a member of your team. Maybe you missed a deadline or got angry and said something you shouldn’t have. When any of those things happen, the appropriate response is, “I’m sorry I lost my temper. That was wrong.” And, if you commit fraud, the appropriate apology is some version of “I’m sorry I took the money and lied to everyone. That was wrong.” You can even add an “I’m sorry that I let everyone down,” though that should include an explanation of what you did to cause that.

By the way, this matters because you can tell exactly how sincere an apology is by a person’s willingness to verbalize the ways in which their behavior was wrong. In Bankman-Fried’s case, his apology was for an audience–a judge who was about to decide how long he would spend in prison. The apology was meant to sound like “I’m sorry” without having to take responsibility.

That’s not what apologies are for. They aren’t meant to make people feel better about you or to try and avoid the consequences of your behavior; they’re meant to acknowledge what you did wrong and express remorse. Or, put another way, they’re not for your benefit, but for the person you offended. The point is this: Don’t be Sam Bankman-Fried. If you lead people, you’re going to mess up. You definitely should do everything you can to avoid messing up the way Bankman-Fried did, but you’re going to mess up in lots of smaller, less illegal ways. When that happens, be a good leader, apologize for what you did, and make it right.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.