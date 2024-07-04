Figma’s CEO Just Responded to the Company’s AI Debacle. It’s the 1 Thing No Leader Should Ever Do

It’s been a rough year to be Dylan Field. I mean, it was just over six months ago that Figma’s $20 billion merger with Adobe fell apart after regulators threatened to block it. Sure, Figma walked away with $1 billion, but if you spend two years trying to combine companies, that’s a small constellation prize.

More recently, in an effort to capitalize on the AI craze, Figma rolled out a feature called “Make Designs,” which lets users create mock-ups using generative AI. It wasn’t long before people started doing exactly what you might expect — exploring to see the limits of what it could do.

In one example posted on X, Andy Allen, the developer behind the Boring Software Company, shared how Make Designs essentially spit out an exact copy of Apple’s Weather app. That obviously leads to the question of how Figma’s AI tool knows what Apple’s Weather app looks like. It definitely seems less than ideal that the company might use LLMs trained on Apple’s apps.

Look, this is all bad, but — to be clear — it’s precisely what generative AI tools are built to do. They don’t really generate new stuff, they just predict what the most likely next word or pixel or frame of video should look like. The key is that the only way it knows what the most likely next thing is, is because it is trained on massive amounts of existing content — that’s where the LLM training comes in. It’s inevitable that these things are going to continue spitting out ripped-off copies of all kinds of work done by other people. Like I said, that’s bad. But the thing that made it worse is Field’s response:

As we shared at Config last week — as well as on our blog, our website, and many other touchpoints — the Make Design feature is not trained on Figma content, community files or app designs. In other words, the accusations around data training in this tweet are false. There is basically zero chance that a generative AI tool would come up with a design that is almost an exact copy of an app used by billions of people if it weren’t trained on that app’s layout design. Also, Field isn’t actually addressing the “accusations” in the original tweet, which suggested that Make Designs “looks rather heavily trained on existing apps.”

In fact, the original tweet didn’t say anything about “Figma content.” Still, Field went on to say that Make Design uses “off-the-shelf” LLMs, as well as a “design system” the company commissioned.

Maybe Figma and Field genuinely think they’ve done nothing wrong. Maybe they think that explaining why everything is fine and they aren’t to blame will persuade some people — or at least prevent them from getting sued. The thing is, everyone else thinks they’ve done something wrong, and perception, in this case, is everything. Field should have recognized this and apologized immediately. The closest he got was this sentence at the end of the thread: “I hate missing the mark, especially on something that I believe is so fundamentally important to the future of design,” he wrote.

That, by the way, is not an apology. Field spent a lot of time explaining why it wasn’t Figma’s fault, but here’s the thing — just because it isn’t your fault doesn’t mean it’s not your problem. It’s your problem when you publicly introduce a feature that so egregiously copies someone else’s work, even if you genuinely never intended for that to happen. You don’t get to pass the buck to some third party. You shipped it, you own it.

Missing that point is the one thing a leader should never do. It not only makes you seem out of touch, it’s insulting to your users. It also betrays their trust. You don’t get credit for good intentions when they turn out to be this poorly executed. Figma is literally software that people use for design. If those people think that the company is in any way training its products on their designs, they aren’t going to use Figma. No amount of explaining why that isn’t happening can overcome that perception. In that case, the only option is to apologize, be transparent about what you’re doing, and commit to doing the next right thing.

