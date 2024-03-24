For the First Time in 75 years, In-N-Out Burger Is Closing a Store Today. It’s a Bittersweet Lesson About What Really Matters

On Sunday, In-N-Out store 193 in Oakland, California, will close its doors for the last time. You probably heard that the company announced–back in January–that it would close the store due to an increase in crime activity in the area. My colleague, Bill Murphy Jr., confirmed at the time that it would be the first time the company had permanently closed one of its stores. Today, March 24, 2024, that time has come.

If you’re not a fan of In-N-Out, it’s hard to imagine what it means that one of its stores is closing. It’s also hard to put into context the idea that the company has never permanently closed a store before. It has been around for 75 years, which is a long time not to shut down a single restaurant. In-N-Out has closed some stores when it relocated them or opened another one nearby, but this is the first time it is taking a store off its map completely.

The closure is bittersweet, especially when you consider that In-N-Out isn’t closing a store because it is losing money. In this case, the company made clear that store 193 continues to make a profit. It has to be hard to run a business that makes money and decide to shut it down, but making a profit isn’t the only thing that matters. “We are grateful for the local community, which has supported us for over 18 years, and we recognize that this closure negatively impacts our Associates and their families,” said Denny Warnock, In-N-Out’s chief operating officer, in a statement. “Additionally, this location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and well-being of our Customers and Associates – we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment.”

Look, I don’t know what the situation is in that particular area, but it’s probably not great if a company is shutting down an otherwise profitable store. But, I do think it’s a valuable–if not bittersweet lesson–in what matters most: your people.

Your people always matter the most because, without them, you just have a bunch of empty restaurants. Your people are the most valuable asset your company has, and your job is to never put them in a situation where they can’t perform at their best. Being in an unsafe environment is definitely not anyone’s best. In this case, In-N-Out appears also to be trying to do the right thing for its people, as far as relocating them or offering them severance. I reached out to In-N-Out Burger and the company provided the same statement it released previously. It did not comment on the specifics of how it is taking care of its employees.

By the way, there was something else that stuck out to me from that statement. “We are grateful,” it says. It’s worth mentioning that In-N-Out Burger appears to be serious when it says it is grateful to its local community. The company said in its statement that, “Although we will no longer do business there, we will continue to support local charitable organizations in Oakland through our In-N-Out Burger Foundation and Slave 2 Nothing Foundation.”

That last part of the statement just shows that In-N-Out is serious about the whole “taking care of people,” part. Even though it will no longer have a store in the area, it’s keeping its commitment to support the local community–you know, the one it said has supported its restaurant for the last 18 years. The lesson here is easy: If you’re making a profit at the expense of taking care of people, you’re doing it wrong.

