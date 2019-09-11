Whether you're like me and you couldn't wait to see what Apple would roll out, or you had no idea that we were expecting new iPhones today, there's a reasonable chance you're at least curious about whether or not they're worth the hype. The biggest question most people are asking is, "Will it actually be that much better than what I already have?"

The answer to that, unfortunately, depends. I know that's kind of a cop-out, but if these five things are true for you, you really should just wait--or get something else. That's because while the iPhone 11 Pro is a very compelling upgrade, it's only the right choice for you if you're in the market for a very particular type of phone.

Here are five reasons you shouldn't choose the iPhone 11 Pro:

1. You don't like taking amazing photos and videos.

Apple spent almost the entire iPhone 11 Pro part of its keynote presentation on that device's upgraded camera capabilities. Even the iPhone 11 got some pretty impressive upgrades, namely that it now features a dual-camera setup capable of ultra-wide shots.

But back to the iPhone 11 Pro. It's the camera that makes it "pro." If you're cool with ordinary shots, don't bother with this upgrade. The trio of new 12MP cameras allows you to shoot everything from 13mm ultra-wide shots through 52mm "telephoto" lens with what Apple is calling a pro camera system. That's reasonable considering each of the cameras are capable of 4K extended dynamic range (EDR) video, with video stabilization, while allowing users to zoom in and out between each camera seamlessly.

2. You like charging your phone all the time.

The iPhone 11 Pro has four hours more battery life than the iPhone XS, largely due to a much more powerful, but much more efficient processor, Apple's A13. That might not seem like a big deal, but if you travel for work, or are on your phone a lot, that's the difference between having to stop to find a plug to make that next call or making it through your workday without major nomophobia--or the fear of being without your smartphone. (That's a real thing, don't judge)

If, like me, you can't stand having a phone get below, say, 40 percent charge, the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are not only better for your mental health, but for your actual productivity.

3. You are cool with washed-out colors and blacks.

Let's be honest, some people aren't that particular about their phone display. That makes sense considering the vast majority of smartphone displays aren't that exciting. (I'm looking at you, Pixel 3a.) But Apple says it took the same technology from its insanely priced Pro Display XDR, and put it in a smartphone. Whether you'll ever need it, you'll be looking at the most advanced display you've ever held in your hand. Or at least, the best looking Netflix movies.

If that's not a big deal to you, you could always opt for the iPhone 11, or the XR, or the iPhone 8, all of which Apple is selling alongside the iPhone 11 Pro. Those devices all have great Retina Displays, just without the OLED capabilities of the 5.8-inch Pro or 6.5-inch Pro Max.

4. You'll never use any of Apple's services like Music, News+, Siri, or TV+

I get it, some people would rather piece together third-party options like Spotify and Google News. Plus, if you can get past the fact that people listen to your conversations, really any voice assistant is the same right?

But are you really going to pass up the free year of TV+ that comes with a brand new iPhone (or iPad or Mac)? Seriously, I know it's not as compelling as Netflix or Hulu--yet. But based on the early trailers (which Apple says have been watched over 100 million times), the company has clearly spared no expense in creating high production value shows from some top-notch creative talent.

5. You're waiting for 5G.

Okay, you may have sensed that most of my reasoning is a little tongue-in-cheek, but this one is legit. If you're waiting for a phone with 5G, this isn't it. It's possible we'll see the faster cellular capabilities in next year's models, but for now, you'll have to look elsewhere--mostly the Galaxy S10 5G or the Galaxy Note 10 5G (known for their very creative names).

Considering 5G is still new enough that you'll be hard-pressed to take advantage of it unless you live in the handful of cities where the major carriers have rolled it out, this probably isn't that big of a consideration. But if it is, the iPhone 11 Pro is not for you.

Who it is for: anyone who wants the best smartphone available.

The iPhone 11 Pro isn't the smartphone with the most features--Apple's newest model never is. In fact, Tim Cook said it best during the launch event on Tuesday when he told the crowd at the Steve Jobs Theater that "customers love iPhones because we focus on technologies that matter most in their lives." Exactly.