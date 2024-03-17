Hertz Bet Big on Tesla. Now Its CEO Is Out of a Job

Earlier this year, Hertz said it would sell off at least 20,000 of the EVs it purchased so far in an effort to “eliminate a disproportionate number of lower margin rentals and reduce damage expense associated with EVs.” There was also the problem that Tesla had so discounted its vehicles that Hertz was losing too much money holding on to them.

Scherr will be replaced by Gil West, who previously served as chief operating officer at Delta Air Lines and in the same role for GM’s robotaxi unit, Cruise. You may remember that Cruise recently said it would resume testing its vehicles after pausing operations in October after one of its vehicles was involved in an accident in San Francisco. Hertz says that Scherr decided it was time to step down. Even so, to me it seems likely that the board looked at the last two years — including Hertz’s biggest strategic bet — and perhaps indicated that the company needed to make some major changes. Hertz is said to be considering layoffs as it tries to cut costs.

That part is not all that uncommon. What seems to be uncommon, at least recently, is that CEOs are increasingly being held accountable for strategic decisions gone awry.

If a company is making a change because the CEO’s strategy didn’t work, it’s awfully hard to justify cutting anyone else’s job until you cut the CEO’s. It seems pretty clear that the push to EVs hasn’t worked for Hertz. As is often the case, the idea was not all bad. It just starts looking a lot worse when you realize that the company did not have the infrastructure in place to handle charging. More than once, I’ve rented an EV from Hertz at San Francisco International Airport, only to find its charge was less than 50 percent. That’s not a great experience, but it’s the function of not having enough DC fast-charging capacity. The other thing that happened is that — as I mentioned — Tesla started cutting the prices of its vehicles, especially the Model 3 and Model Y, which make up the bulk of Hertz’s fleet. If you’re a rental car company that only keeps vehicles for a year or so and the resale value of those vehicles drops by a third or more, that’s a real problem.

Hertz was counting on selling them at a specific price and built that into its strategy. A sudden change like Tesla’s price cuts means that Hertz’s only remaining option is to sell off its vehicles sooner before it loses even more money.

Ultimately, the lesson here isn’t that EVs are bad or that you shouldn’t buy Teslas. I drive a Tesla, and it’s great — mostly because the Supercharger network means I can reliably charge it pretty much anywhere when I’m away from home. I’d have no problem recommending one to someone interested in an EV, unless you plan on selling it in less than a year. No, the lesson here is that if you’re a leader, you’re ultimately accountable for the decisions you make. Hertz has lots of problems, but I do think it’s worth pointing out that the exit of the CEO is the right thing here. I think it’s good to point out whenever a leader is accountable for their decisions, because far too often that’s not how it works out.

Look at Google, for example, which has laid off more than 14,000 employees since the beginning of 2023, and botched the rollout of its generative AI tools (twice) without any real accountability for the people at the top — including its CEO, Sundar Pichai.

Maybe Scherr had the wrong strategy. Maybe it was the right idea but it didn’t work out due to factors outside of Hertz’s control. Either way, the bottom line is simple: If you make a big bet and it doesn’t pay off, the first change a company should make is at the top. Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the timeline of Hertz’s original commitment to buy EVs with regard to Scherr’s arrival at the company. Hertz had committed to buying 100,000 Teslas under Scherr’s predecessor. The article also misstated the year of Scherr’s arrival at Hertz. It was 2022.

