Instagram’s Latest Change Is Supposed to Make Teens Safer. It Won’t Solve the Worst Problem

It says a lot that Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, can roll out what should be hailed as an important change to protect the most vulnerable people on its platform, but all I can think about is that it’s actually going to just make things worse. I’m talking about the announcement that Instagram is rolling out “Teen Accounts,” with added protections and parental controls.

According to a blog post, the changes include making teen accounts private by default so that they have to accept new followers, and non-followers won’t be able to see their posts at all. It also includes restrictions on messaging and interactions, as well as time limits.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

On the one hand, keeping teens safer on social platforms is a huge problem, and it’s something Meta should have focused on long ago. Giving parents more control to help set restrictions and boundaries is an important step in that direction. On the other hand, even if you force teens to have a private profile and come up with ways to prevent unwanted messages from people they don’t know, that doesn’t change many of the worst aspects of using social media.

To be fair, there is no question that there are real benefits to social media platforms. They are a great way to stay connected with people and brands that you care about. The problem is that the benefits collide head-on with the incentives of the platforms, whose primary goal is to keep you engaged and actively using the platform. In fact, for the most part, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Threads are less about connecting socially with people you know and more about discovering content that the platforms think will interest you.

That’s because, it turns out, your immediate circle of people is probably pretty boring. It’s certainly not capable of really feeding your need to scroll through an endless feed in which Meta can show you ads. That is, after all, the real goal. Instagram is an advertising platform. It makes money by showing people personalized advertising based on their activity in the app and on the web. The more time you spend on the app, the more opportunities there are to collect information about your interests, and the more opportunities to show you ads. It’s why “suggested posts” are a thing. Instagram doesn’t care if you engage with your friends’ posts. It just needs you to engage with someone’s posts, even if they are from someone you’ve never met.

In that sense, it’s hard not to look at these changes with a skeptical eye. Meta has long argued that the bad things that happen on its apps aren’t because the apps are bad but because of bad people or behavior. It has resisted specific regulations that would change the way its algorithm serves up content. For example, Meta has said it should be Apple and Google’s responsibility to make sure that underage users aren’t downloading its apps.

Recently, however, the pressure to make changes has increased both in the U.S. and abroad. Tech companies are always eager to impose changes they can live with in order to head off being told to make bigger changes. The other reason it’s hard to applaud this change is that it feels pretty self-serving. If you’re Instagram, the thing you want the most is for more people to use your platform. The bet here is that more parents will be willing to let their teens have an Instagram account if that profile comes with added privacy and protection. That means that more people signing up for Instagram starting at a young age. It’s the age-old playbook of getting your customers hooked when they’re young, and you’ll have a user for life.

That is, by the way, the literal playbook of Big Tobacco. Cigarette companies spent decades trying to convince young people to smoke because they knew that, once they start, few people ever quit. It’s not lost on me that Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has often said that Facebook “is the new cigarettes.”

Imagine if Big Tobacco had been able to introduce a ten product that maybe wouldn’t give you cancer but was just as addictive. I can’t help but think that’s exactly what is happening here. This feels a lot less about protecting teens and a lot more about protecting the bottom line. In the meantime, teens probably will be measurably safer on Instagram. The real question is whether that’s actually good for them at all.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.