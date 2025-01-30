Mark Zuckerberg Just Got Political Again. This Time He Has a Point

On Meta’s earnings call on Wednesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg continued his embrace of President Trump, taking a shot at the previous administration at the same time. It’s worth noting that the earnings themselves were good. Meta reported a little over $48 billion of revenue, which beat estimates. Net income was also up by 49 percent. The company’s stock price was up in after-hours trading.

But it wasn’t the numbers that got the most attention. In his prepared remarks, Zuckerberg took a moment to talk about the company’s “relationship with governments.” “This is also going to be a big year for redefining our relationship with governments,” said Zuckerberg. “We now have a U.S. administration that is proud of our leading companies, prioritizes American technology winning, and that will defend our values and interests abroad. And I’m optimistic about the progress and innovation this is going to unlock.” The reaction to those remarks is that this is clearly another attempt by Zuckerberg to curry favor with Donald Trump. I’m sure there’s an extent to which that’s true, but it’s also true that Zuckerberg is just right.

I know it’s risky to say something nice about a president half the country disagrees with, or to say something critical about a president half the country supported, but it shouldn’t be controversial to say that the tech industry was left out on its own in the face of incredible pressure and scrutiny from European regulators. Even if you think American tech companies need to be reined in (which is a perfectly reasonable belief), they are American tech companies, and I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that it should be American regulators doing the regulating. Instead, the Biden administration largely stood by while the European Commission passed laws and imposed its will on companies like Apple, Meta, and Google. You can agree, on principle, that tech companies are too powerful and believe that U.S. regulators should do more to curb their anti-competitive behavior, but also believe that the Europeans are crossing the line. For example, the European Commission has fined Meta over its “pay or consent” model that allows users to pay a monthly fee to opt out of personalized ads.

According to the EC, Meta should be offering a free and ad-free version of Facebook and Instagram. Likewise, Meta was fined more than $1.3 billion over its practice of storing user data outside of the EU. The data privacy piece is especially problematic because the company needed the White House to help negotiate a workable solution. But Meta was left to fend for itself. It would not take much for the Trump administration to “prioritize American technology winning,” since the previous White House did basically nothing at all. Look, I can sort of see why it might be hard for the government to pursue antitrust actions against big tech companies here at home and then vigorously defend those same companies overseas. And it was definitely a priority of the previous administration to go after big tech on antitrust grounds.

On the other hand, that’s exactly what the government should do when it comes to American tech companies. It is bonkers that Europe is deciding how American companies should design, build, and market their products. I want to be clear that I’m not a fan of Meta. I’ve written dozens of times about the many ways that the company is a net negative for society. Of all the tech companies, it may be the one that I feel most strongly should be regulated, especially when it comes to privacy. None of that changes the fact that I feel equally as strongly that bureaucrats in Brussels should not be the ones doing the regulating. The European Commission is the tech regulator for the world. I don’t know if Zuckerberg found MAGA religion, but it seems just as likely that he feels incredibly burned by the previous administration not having his company’s back when dealing with other governments. I think there’s a good chance he recognizes that this president is maybe the most transactional person ever to hold elected office, and is going to use that to his—and Meta’s—advantage.

No one has ever accused me of being a Zuckerberg apologist, but I do think there’s a valuable lesson here—two, actually. The first is that Zuckerberg realizes that he has an opportunity to influence policy in a way he couldn’t before. The other is that Meta’s destiny is not in its own hands. As powerful and successful a company as Meta is, it is still at the mercy of regulators around the world that can make life very difficult. Zuckerberg isn’t wrong to want to make sure they don’t, and positioning himself next to Trump is the most obvious way to do that. You can call that political, but—in this case—he happens to be right.

