McDonald’s Just Made an Unexpected Announcement That Could Be Its Best Idea Yet

On Tuesday, McDonald’s announced an expanded partnership with Krispy Kreme to carry the latter company’s doughnuts in all of its stores by the end of 2026. Until now, the companies have been testing the idea at 160 stores around Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky.

My colleague, Justin Bariso, wrote about the win for Krispy Kreme, and its focus on delivering fresh doughnuts to McDonald’s restaurants daily. I agree with Bariso, but actually think there’s an important lesson here from McDonald’s as well.

The world’s most ubiquitous cheeseburger fast-food restaurant has spent years trying to convince people it’s more than just that. It added breakfast to the menu 50 years ago. It added its McCafe menu in 1993, a little over 30 years ago. And, over the past few years, McDonald’s has stepped up its competition with Starbucks in a bid to attract coffee-drinkers. What goes really well with breakfast and coffee? Doughnuts, of course. “We know nothing hits the spot quite like a fresh, melt-in-your-mouth doughnut paired with your go-to McCafé order…and today, McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme have a sweet update for doughnut fans everywhere,” the two companies said in a press release. “Three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular doughnuts will be delivered fresh to McDonald’s restaurants every day. They’ll be available individually, or in boxes of six, starting at breakfast and lasting throughout the day – while supplies last.”

Those three doughnuts are the Original Glazed, the Chocolate Iced With Sprinkles, and the Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled. The important note here is that Krispy Kreme will be making the doughnuts fresh at its stores for delivery to McDonald’s locations on a daily basis. That seems like a deal-breaker if you’re a restaurant and are adding a partnership to try and get more people to come in to eat.

You can get Krispy Kreme doughnuts in various gas stations and convenience stores, but they aren’t always fresh. They sit on the shelf until someone buys them. If you happen to walk by a box, you might pick it up, but it’s definitely not the kind of experience you go out of your way for. At McDonald’s, however, the doughnuts should taste like they would if you stopped by a Krispy Kreme. That’s important because McDonald’s isn’t a convenience store, it’s a restaurant. And, if it wants you to choose the Golden Arches for a cup of coffee or breakfast, the doughnuts have to be better than what you can find at a gas station.

Of course, the fact that Krispy Kreme is going to be making “fresh doughnuts daily,” as the announcement says, explains why this partnership is going to take time. Krispy Kreme’s existing supply chain is capable of serving about 6,000 McDonald’s restaurants, according to its CEO, Josh Charlesworth. That’s fewer than half of the 13,500 McDonald’s located in the U.S. Krispy Kreme will more than double its production capacity over the next two years to get its doughnuts in all of those restaurants.

I think it’s pretty clear that this partnership is the definition of a win-win. By partnering with McDonald’s, Krispy Kreme gets to expose far more people to its brand and serve a far wider audience of its fans. For McDonald’s, however, this deal could make the restaurant an even more dominant player in both breakfast and coffee. Krispy Kreme doughnuts are beloved by millions of people, many of whom don’t live close enough to one of the company’s shops but who definitely live near a McDonald’s. The two companies are betting they will happily stop by for a coffee and an Original Glazed doughnut. This is why, for McDonald’s, this is one of its best ideas yet.

