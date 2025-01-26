There was one line in the company’s letter to shareholders that stood out, however: “As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix.” Does anyone believe that it is raising prices so it can “improve Netflix?” What does that even mean, because it doesn’t seem to mean “spend money to make better programming.” Its most popular show right now is the second season of Squid Game, for which it spent a reported $84 million on seven episodes. For comparison, Apple is reportedly spending $20 million per episode on the second season of Severance. Netflix raised the price of its Standard plan from $15.49 to $17.99. The Premium plan increased by $2 to $24.99. We have now reached a point where if you want to watch Netflix in 4K, you have to pay $25 a month.

The thing is, Netflix isn’t really even trying to make the argument that it’s worth $25. In fact, it seems pretty clear that the company would rather you not pay that much. What it wants is for pretty much everyone to switch to the ad-supported plan because that’s where the growth opportunity is, and it’s where Netflix already makes more average revenue per user. To that end, it’s going to just keep raising prices on the higher-tier plans, not because it’s worth it, but because that’s how you make people frustrated enough with how much they are paying to get them to just switch to the ad-supported plan. Of course, Netflix has become the default streaming service for most people, and the way you stay the default is to always have something people want to watch. That means that Netflix is mostly full of B or C-tier programs that are fine when you just need something to sit down and watch to waste some time. If you think about it, it makes sense. Netflix doesn’t see other streaming services like Disney Plus or Max as its biggest competition. No. Netflix’s biggest competition is YouTube, a streaming platform full of content for which Google pays almost nothing. I can’t help but think Netflix would love to zero out its production budget and have people make its content for free, maybe for a cut of the ad revenue.

To be fair, I imagine Netflix would argue with my premise—that not even Netflix thinks it’s worth $25 a month. I reached out to Netflix but did not receive a response to my request for comment before publishing this article. I’m sure that they would say that they believe they make valuable content that customers love. And, I’m sure they would say that the fact that more than 300 million people pay for Netflix shows that it’s a good value. Except, is it? I think you can make a good case that—on the whole—Netflix was making far better original content back when it was only charging $9.99 per month for its most popular plan. Stranger Things came out in 2016. So did The Crown. That year also saw Season 3 of Black Mirror, and Season 4 of Orange Is the New Black. A year later, Netflix released the first season of Ozarks. Those are some of the best shows made, ever, and I think you can make the case that 2015 through 2017 was the golden age of Netflix’s original programming. It was also the last time you could subscribe to its Standard plan for less than $10 per month.

My point is that I’m not sure Netflix is pricing its 4k plan at $25 because it thinks that is what it is worth. I think it’s trying to make it too expensive for most people. I suppose there are some people for which it’s worth it to pay for 4K streaming, but over time, Netflix is going to just keep raising the price of its Standard and Premium plans, until people relent and just switch to the ad-supported plan. That’s where Netflix’s future is. Netflix has already indicated that it makes a higher average revenue per user (ARPU) on its ad-supported plan compared with its Standard plan. That makes sense, considering Netflix collects both a membership fee and advertising revenue. In the long run, it would like to figure out how to get everyone watching ads so that it can increase what it charges advertisers. The lesson is simple: Netflix’s growth is in advertising. That means Netflix needs to get as many people as possible watching more content with ads. Raising prices is just the easiest way to get most people to switch.

