Netflix Just Revealed It’s Doing the 1 Thing Customers Were Most Afraid Of

On Tuesday, Netflix released its fourth-quarter results. The streaming giant set a record for new subscribers, as well as for revenue, topping 300 million subscribers for the first time.

Netflix says the increase was due to a mix of content, including the return of Squid Games, as well as its first moves into live sports. The Mike Tyson versus Logan Paul fight was what Netflix referred to as the “most-streamed live sports event,” and the Christmas Day NFL games were a huge hit as well. It’s not surprising that Netflix is feeling pretty good about its business. So good, in fact, that it announced it was doing the thing customers hate: raising prices. Again. Before we get to that, an important thing to note is that this is the last time Netflix plans to share subscriber numbers—at least as a regular part of its performance metrics. That’s a major shift in an industry where adding subscribers was long considered the only thing that mattered. As long as that number kept going up, everyone considered it a win. Despite the fact that Netflix posted massive numbers of new subscribers in the previous quarter, the reality is that there are only so many people who are willing to pay for Netflix. Eventually, they will have all signed up and the subscriber numbers won’t look very impressive.

That means Netflix needs some other way to measure success. It needs a different way to convince investors that it’s winning. Charging all of those existing customers more money appears to be the strategy it is going for. Look, that’s basically Netflix’s most reliable strategy. It’s right up there with dumping an entire season of episodes at a time to encourage customers to binge-watch the latest hit show. But that doesn’t mean customers like it. No one wants to pay more for basically the same thing they were already getting. To be fair, that’s probably a good strategy, at least from the perspective of a business with a somewhat captive audience. It’s not that there aren’t other streaming services that you could pick from, but rather that Netflix seems to be doing it better than just about anyone else. That’s at least in part because streaming IS Netflix’s business.

Netflix highlighted that fact in its letter to shareholders: “We don’t have distractions like managing declining linear networks, and with our focus and continued investment, we have good and improving product/market fit around the world.” That’s true, Netflix isn’t confused about its business. The only declining part of its business was sending DVDs in the mail, and it ended that in 2023. It knows that it has to continue to make enough content that people want to watch to keep them subscribed, even when Netflix raises prices. That’s how you focus on revenue growth and profitability in a world where there aren’t enough new subscribers left to move the needle. You just keep charging your customers more, no matter how much they hate it.

I’m sure there will come a point when Netflix will cost $29 a month for the middle tier, and people will start wondering whether it’s really worth it. When that happens, the company will have to figure out a different growth story. That, however, is for another day. By then, presumably, its ads business will be mature enough to contribute a meaningful amount of growth, and maybe that will be the story. Until that point, it’s just going to keep raising prices because, even though customers hate it, enough of them will keep paying. More importantly, the company knows that whatever it may lose in churn—or, customers who cancel—it will make up for in the increased revenue. And, since it will no longer release subscriber numbers, no one will know how many people quit anyway.

