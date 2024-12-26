Netflix, The NFL, and Beyoncé Just Pulled Off a Christmas Miracle

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Netflix had a lot on the line with two live NFL games on Christmas Day. It’s not just that the streaming giant paid $150 million to show the games as part of a three-year deal, but the company is betting on live sports as a key part of its future, especially as the company continues its push into ad-supported programming. There is no bigger advertising target than the NFL.

The thing is, it wasn’t a given that everything would go off without a hitch. After all, Netflix’s trial run for Christmas Day—the Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson fight—was plagued with problems. The livestream peaked at 65 million concurrent streams, but viewers complained about lags, buffering, and other technical glitches. On the other hand, the two live Christmas Day NFL games were basically flawless. That’s saying a lot, considering that—in addition to the football—there was, you know, Beyoncé. I mean, if you want to find out just how capable you are at streaming live television to a huge audience, showing a concert of one of the most popular artists in history performing songs from her latest album live for the first time seems like exactly the right test. In this case, Netflix appears to have passed the test.

Look, a bet on Beyoncé seems like as sure a thing as you can make. There was no question that the streaming service would attract a huge audience. While Netflix hasn’t announced exactly how big the audience was, I’m pretty sure it was a hit. Maybe even bigger than even Netflix could have imagined. The halftime show featured appearances by Shaboozy, Post Malone, and—to the delight of the crowd, Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy. There were also horses, and denim-covered pickup trucks, and a legit marching band. The entire performance was less than 13 minutes, but it alone was probably worth all of the money Netflix gave the NFL to air these games if, for no other reason than the fact that it gave the streaming service an opportunity to create a cultural moment. That’s saying something. Christmas Day hasn’t traditionally been a big day for NFL football. For Netflix, though, it’s kind of brilliant. The company is spending huge money to get into live sports because it’s trying to expand its advertising business. One reliable way to build the kind of audience that advertisers will fork over money to reach is to show NFL games on a day when most people are sitting around with family and are happy to have something to watch.

Overall, Netflix knows that live sports are key to attracting the audience, and it needs to make an advertising business a meaningful contributor to the bottom line in the long run. The company already makes more money per user off its lower-priced ad-supported tier, but even its premium-tier customers get ads on live sports, giving it the best of both worlds. Obviously, having Beyoncé helps—there’s no question that even people who do not care about a blowout game between Houston and Baltimore will still tune in to watch her perform. Netflix hasn’t said how many people watched, but it’s hard to imagine any scenario where the whole thing wasn’t a huge hit. The fact that it went off without a single problem is a testament to the company’s tenacity in adapting its massive infrastructure—which is designed for millions of people to stream different content at different times—to a live experience capturing the attention of an audience of millions. In the end, it’s pretty impressive that it pulled the whole thing off. You might even call it a Christmas miracle.

