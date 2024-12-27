Patagonia Just Gave Its Employees a Huge Gift and Taught a Lesson for Everyone

As a general rule, doing the right thing almost always costs you more than the alternative. That’s why it’s so tempting to take the shortcut or make the compromise. Doing the right thing is hard, and sometimes it’s expensive. If it were easy or didn’t cost anything, companies would always do the right thing—but we know that’s not the case.

Sometimes, however, companies do the right thing despite the cost, and I think it’s worth paying attention when they do. For example, Patagonia has given its employees a week off between Christmas and New Year’s Day for the past few years. Not only that, but the company still pays its 4,000 or so employees for whatever they would have made this week. That is, no doubt, costly. Not only are the company’s stores closed for a week, but it’s paying its employees as if they were. But, for Patagonia, which first closed down for the last week of the year starting back in 2021, this is what it looks like to live out its values. Here’s how the company explained the move at the time:

“At Patagonia, we do our best to not be bound by convention and to look out for people and the planet. For the last week of this year, we are shutting down our stores, warehouse and offices in the United States and Canada because our people need a break.” While the company would still take orders on its website, it wouldn’t be packing orders or shipping them until the company reopened in January. The same is true today. For a week, no one will unlock the doors or turn on the lights in its stores. No one will fulfill customer orders or respond to customer support tickets. There will be time for all of that later, but for one week, the entire company stops and rests. Here’s the thing: if you work in retail, the holiday shopping season is rough. It’s a lot of long hours and frazzled customers, and it’ll wear down even the best of them. By the time Christmas arrives at the end of December, there’s a pretty good chance you’re pretty burned out. Giving employees a week off is both incredibly generous, and also incredibly smart.

That’s because, when they return to work, all of those employees will be better as people and as employees. They’ll do a better job, take better care of customers, and make better decisions. They’ll also be happier and feel appreciated by the company where they work. Getting paid to not come to work for a week has a way of making people feel pretty great, especially when they don’t even have to take vacation time. All of that is good for the employees, but it’s also undeniably good for Patagonia. It’s honestly a powerful lesson for everyone—while doing the right thing might cost you, there’s a reason it’s the right thing to do. In this case, it’s the right thing for Patagonia to take care of its employees, but it’s also kind of a no-brainer since it’s getting better employees in return. If you’re going to talk about taking care of your people, you have to actually do it. It’s not that impressive if you say you care about people but then just do the minimum required to motivate them to do their job. If, however, you really care, you’ll recognize that sometimes your people “need a break.” Give it to them, and you might be surprised how it costs a lot less than you think.

