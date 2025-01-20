At President Trump’s Inauguration, Carrie Underwood Just Gave a Masterclass in Handling Awkward Moments

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Singer Carrie Underwood performs “America the Beautiful” after President Donald Trump was sworn in at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Saul Loeb – Pool/Getty Images)

It’s probably a performer’s worst nightmare: You walk out on the biggest stage, with millions of people watching, and instead of hearing the music you are about to sing to, you hear nothing. Some dreaded technical difficulty means the music isn’t happening.

And, so, you just stand there. Waiting. It’s the most excruciating kind of awkward moment, and it’s exactly what happened to Carrie Underwood as she walked into the Capitol Rotunda this afternoon to sing America the Beautiful during President Trump’s inauguration. According to the schedule of events, she was to be accompanied by the Armed Forced Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club. That didn’t happen. Look, there are plenty of things you can say about the new President, or the people he chose to have participate in his inauguration. Underwood herself has received criticism for accepting the invitation to perform at the event. In response, she issued a statement saying she was “honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.”

None of that, however, is nearly as interesting as how she responded in that moment. After standing through what must have been the longest 30 seconds of her professional career, she just invited the audience to sing along with her, and she performed the song a cappella. “We just have to mention an unplanned part of the ceremony that took place a few moments ago,” NBC’s Savannah Guthrie said after it happened. “There was a pause right before Carrie Underwood was meant to sing. It seems as though there was some kind of problem with the accompaniment of the band that was supposed to play along with her. So yes, spontaneously, she sang a cappella with a few scattered voices.” Of course, Carrie Underwood is a professional. She doesn’t need music to sing America the Beautiful. It’s why she’s Carrie Underwood. And, the fact that once it was clear that whatever music was supposed to accompany her wasn’t going to happen, she just moved on with what was a pretty good performance of America the Beautiful shows just how much of a pro she really is.

Specifically, there were two things I think Underwood did right. First, she didn’t let it stop her from doing what she showed up to do. She didn’t let the awkwardness distract her from giving the moment her best possible performance. Second, she didn’t try to do too much. She didn’t sing the entire song; instead, she just sang a few verses. She seemed to understand the moment and realized that if it was just going to be her singing alone, there was no reason to overdo it. In the end, it was a good performance, but it was also a lesson for all of us. Sometimes, things don’t go how you planned. Sometimes, technical difficulties get in the way of giving the kind of performance you rehearsed. Certainly, you’ve had that kind of experience. Maybe you realized you didn’t have the notes you needed for your presentation, or your slides were out of order. One of the measures of a pro is how quickly and how well they can adapt when things go wrong.

You can say whatever you want about the Inauguration. You can even take issue with Underwood’s decision to participate. But you have to admit she handled what was every artist’s worst nightmare by giving us all a masterclass in how to handle awkward situations.

