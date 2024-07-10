Sabrina Carpenter Just Released 7 Versions of the Same Song. It’s a Stroke of Genius

I’m not going to pretend I know a lot about the music industry, but the basic strategy seems pretty straightforward: You record a collection of songs, release a few of them on streaming and radio as “singles” to generate excitement, and then release the collection of songs as an album. Then, you go on a big tour where you perform the songs live, and — if all goes well — that’s where you make your money.

The whole thing really seems to hinge on that part in the middle — the “generate excitement” part. And so you’ll see artists do all kinds of things to try to break through into the public consciousness. For everyone who isn’t Taylor Swift, that’s not an easy thing to do, but the one constant seems to be the time-honored tradition of releasing a few of the songs you think might catch on as singles.

Then, there’s Sabrina Carpenter, who is most definitely having her moment. I mean, last year she landed a coveted spot opening for Swift on the Eras Tour, which is the most successful concert tour of all time. But Carpenter is also getting ready to release her sixth studio album, and this one feels different. It feels different because the more I pay attention, the more I’m convinced she might be the savviest marketer since, well, Swift herself. Take her two most recent singles, “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please,” released ahead of her sixth album, Short n’ Sweet. Both have done exactly what they are supposed to do, which is to get to the top of the charts and get people excited about the album. “Please, Please, Please,” the latest song, is currently No. 1 on the Global 200 charts and reached the coveted No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart here in the U.S. But to call it a single seems misleading because Carpenter has released seven versions of the song.

Seven.

There’s the original version, a clean version, an acoustic version, a sped-up version, a slowed-down version, an instrumental version, and an a cappella version. In fact, Carpenter did the same thing for “Espresso.” In that case, she released six versions, with names that follow the theme. There’s “Double Shot,” “Decaf,” “Mochapella,” “Espressoooo,” and “On Vacation.”

The whole thing is so smart. Carpenter isn’t the first artist to release multiple versions of a song, but she does seem to have an intuitive sense that if someone is going to cover or modify her music, it might as well be her. And having seven versions of a song means that there are more surfaces that her audience might land on and find one they like. More importantly, however, she recognizes that — in a world of TikTok and Instagram Reels — her music is definitely going to be sped up, slowed down, and just generally remixed. It might as well be her versions getting the plays.

For example, I do not pretend that I understand why people do anything on TikTok, but using sped-up versions of songs seems to be a thing. And, considering that TikTok is such an important venue of discovery for artists, giving people what they want — instead of leaving it to anonymous accounts that upload manipulated versions — is just smart business.

It’s worth mentioning that there are plenty of artists who wouldn’t do this. They believe that the way they recorded the song is the way you should listen to it. Carpenter, on the other hand, has the bigger picture in mind. She isn’t precious about any version of the song but instead is just focused on getting people to listen. That is, after all, the strategy — get people to listen and generate excitement. When you think about it that way, the whole thing is a stroke of genius.

