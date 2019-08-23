The war between iOS and Android now has a particularly bizarre battle that involves the blue bubbles and the green bubbles. If you have no idea what I'm talking about, those are the colors of messages on an iPhone that indicate whether or not the sender is also using an iOS device, or if they're on Android or some other platform.

If you're a part of that latter group, apparently Samsung now has your back. The company created a Giphy page with a series of responses you can use to show that you won't be shamed over your smartphone choice. It even launched a social media campaign using the hashtag #greendontcare.

I admit, when I receive a message and it shows up inside a green bubble in Messages, my first thought is "wait, there are people who don't use iPhones?" Of course, I already know that, but honestly, I just don't think about it that much. That's mostly because, based on my rough analysis, probably 90 percent of the people I communicate with are iPhone users. (Reports put the number of Android users at 2.5 billion, I just don't know that many, apparently.)

Still, I had no idea there was so much anxiety among non-iPhone users that their messages show up with a big green indicator that they aren't a "part of the club."

So, I'm honestly trying to decide if Samsung's response is brilliant, or a sign of a massive inferiority complex. Sure, the whole thing is supposed to be light-hearted and humorous, but it's also a little bit strange considering many of the GIFs are actually kind of violent and feel like the way a kid who has been bullied might want to respond to the big mean bad guy.

Also, no one who actually doesn't care would spend this much time telling you they don't care, which has me leaning towards "inferiority complex."

As a brand, here's why this is so difficult. How you respond to something like this says a lot about who you are, and reinforces what people already think about you. If the signal from an iPhone user is that you aren't a part of their club, responding with one of these GIFs isn't exactly going to change that impression.

And, Samsung isn't actually the underdog here. Despite the iPhone being an iconic device, Samsung actually makes and sells far more smartphones globally than Apple. And Android, which runs on Samsung devices, has an enormous lead in market share compared to Apple's iOS. Why are you spending so much time worrying about the little guy?

Okay, no one will ever call Apple--the first trillion dollar company ever--the little guy.