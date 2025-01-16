Sonos’s New CEO Sent an Email to Employees. 7 Words Stood Out Most
The company has a long way to go to earn back customer trust, but this is a start.
It’s been a rough year for Sonos. Most of that is directly the result of what can only be described as a terrible update to its app, which caused all sorts of problems for customers. It also caused big problems for Sonos, which suffered a decline in sales and customer satisfaction.
On Monday, Sonos’s CEO, Patrick Spence, stepped down after eight years. His resignation is not unexpected, considering how devastating the new app was for Sonos’s business and the Sonos brand. Maybe the only surprise is that it took this long for the company to recognize that the real problem isn’t just how bad the app is, but the fact that someone thought releasing it was a good idea in the first place.
It’s almost as though the company misunderstood what it was that its customers actually cared about. Sonos removed features from the app that customers actually liked. It said updating the app was necessary in order to continue to deliver new features in the future, but the result was that it broke many features for current users.
There’s a fairly simple principle of product design that if you have to spend a year fixing a product because it made the experience worse for your users, you should have never released it in the first place. As a CEO, you should know that. Of course, Spence was never a product guy. Before becoming CEO, his entire career was in sales, most notably at Research in Motion—you know, the company that made the BlackBerry.
Judging by an email sent to employees, it seems that interim CEO Tom Conrad does get it. The entire thing is worth a read, but I want to highlight what I think is an important lesson for every leader:
I know as well as anyone the incredible power of what we can do. A Sonos Move was playing in the delivery room when my daughter (11 months just last week!) was born. Sonos provides a similar soundtrack for millions of lives throughout the world every single day. When it all works, it’s absolute magic.
It’s also true that when it doesn’t work, our customers are taken out of the moment and are right to feel that we’ve let them down. I think we’ll all agree that this year we’ve let far too many people down. As we’ve seen, getting some important things right (Arc Ultra and Ace are remarkable products!) is just not enough when our customers’ alarms don’t go off, their kids can’t hear their playlist during breakfast, their surrounds don’t fire, or they can’t pause the music in time to answer the buzzing doorbell.
The important part is right there in the middle. “When it all works, it’s absolute magic,” Conrad wrote, and that’s true. Those seven words perfectly illustrate what made millions of people fall in love with Sonos products—their stuff just works. It’s why they have often been called the “Apple of music,” because they build products that work seamlessly every time.
When that’s your brand promise, there’s no question that people feel “that we’ve let them down” when it doesn’t just work. It doesn’t matter if you have a good reason for updating your app or changing features, people just want things to work at least as well as they have always worked.
Sonos has a lot of work to do. Conrad’s first move has been to shake up the company’s leadership, with both the chief product officer and chief commercial officer leaving. And, while both of its major product launches last year, the Sonos Ace headphones and the Arc Ultra soundbar, are widely regarded as hits, the company still has a long way to go to earn back customer trust. The app launch was so destructive to the company’s brand that it’ll take a lot more than one email to show that the company still understands what made it beloved by customers in the first place. But it’s at least encouraging to know the new CEO gets it.
