Sonos’s New CEO Sent an Email to Employees. 7 Words Stood Out Most

It’s been a rough year for Sonos . Most of that is directly the result of what can only be described as a terrible update to its app , which caused all sorts of problems for customers. It also caused big problems for Sonos , which suffered a decline in sales and customer satisfaction.

On Monday, Sonos’s CEO, Patrick Spence, stepped down after eight years. His resignation is not unexpected, considering how devastating the new app was for Sonos’s business and the Sonos brand. Maybe the only surprise is that it took this long for the company to recognize that the real problem isn’t just how bad the app is, but the fact that someone thought releasing it was a good idea in the first place.

It’s almost as though the company misunderstood what it was that its customers actually cared about. Sonos removed features from the app that customers actually liked. It said updating the app was necessary in order to continue to deliver new features in the future, but the result was that it broke many features for current users.

There’s a fairly simple principle of product design that if you have to spend a year fixing a product because it made the experience worse for your users, you should have never released it in the first place. As a CEO, you should know that. Of course, Spence was never a product guy. Before becoming CEO, his entire career was in sales, most notably at Research in Motion—you know, the company that made the BlackBerry.