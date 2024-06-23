Spotify Just Did Something Entirely Unexpected, and Millennials Are Going to Be Very Happy

As a general rule, every streaming service you pay for is going to raise its prices at least once every 12 months. Some of them raise them more often than that. With the exception of introducing ad-supported tiers, I can’t think of the last time a streaming service actually lowered its pricing.

That is, however, what Spotify just did. Well, sort of.

I mean, technically, they just raised prices a month ago, increasing the cost of a Premium Individual plan by $1.00, and the cost of a Premium Family subscription by $3.00. Now, however, the company says it is introducing a new Basic Individual plan that is $1.00 cheaper than the Premium plan, making it the same price as that plan was a month ago. The only difference is that the new plan doesn’t include audiobooks. You see, last year, Spotify raised prices and threw in 15 hours of audiobook listening, a feature almost no one who was subscribed to Spotify cares about. That move was actually quite controversial. Adding audiobooks meant that Spotify’s plans qualify as a bundle, which makes them subject to lower royalty rates. Spotify would be paying musicians less money for what is most certainly the same number of streams. Artists and music publishers are obviously not cool with that and say the move will result in $150 million in reduced royalties.

Also, if you don’t listen to audiobooks, paying more money for something you don’t care about isn’t a great experience. Now, you don’t have to.

The thing about running a subscription business is that there are really only three ways you can make more money: You can get more people to sign up for your service, you can raise prices on the people who have already signed up, or you can lower your costs. In that sense, Spotify was just being greedy. Not only did it raise prices on its existing customers, but the Audiobook addition meant it was paying a lower royalty rate than it was before. It raised prices and lowered what it was paying artists.

I guess it’s a good gig if you can get it, but–as you might expect–you tend to make everyone angry. Customers aren’t happy because they do not want to pay more, especially for something most of them will never use. Artists, for obvious reasons, don’t want to be paid less money.

I do think it’s worth noting that Spotify is just resetting the status quo from a year ago. It isn’t going to make you listen to ads for the privilege of paying less (you can use Spotify’s free plan for that). Considering that’s pretty much what every other streaming service does, I guess it’s worth giving Spotify some credit. I suppose one group that should be happy about this is Millennials, who overwhelmingly say they spend too much money on streaming services. That alone is not that surprising–everyone thinks they spend too much on streaming. But, Millennials also happen to make up a significant percentage of Spotify’s 350 million users.

I get the business case for raising prices. Spotify, especially, has so many subscribers that it’s hard to move the needle when it comes to growth. Eventually, you just sign up everyone who is willing to give you $11 or $12 a month. The only way to grow is to get more money out of those customers.

That, however, doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do. Giving people a choice of whether they want to pay for audiobooks seems reasonable. That’s kind of the point. As a company, you should give people options instead of simply shoving features into a plan because it will make you more money, or–in this case–cost you less. As a final note, it seems that Spotify is making the Basic plan option available only to current Premium subscribers, meaning that it’s not an option for new subscribers. If you visit Spotify’s pricing page, you won’t find anything about the Basic Plan. If you’re signed in as a subscriber and choose the Change Plan option, you will see the Basic plan.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Spotify wants to get more people to pay more money on a plan for which it pays lower royalties. At least now it’s giving customers a choice. That’s something everyone can be happy about.

