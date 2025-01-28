Starbucks Is Bringing Back the Perk Customers Love Most, and It All Starts Now

On Monday, Starbucks rolled out a number of changes designed to encourage guests to “stay awhile.” The biggest change is that the coffee chain will once again offer free refills to guests who hang around the store.

According to the company, guests will be asked if they are ordering to go or “for here.” If guests choose the latter option, their drink will be served in a porcelain mug or the customer’s plastic cup. Starbucks is also bringing back its condiment bar, allowing guests to add their own cream and sugar, but it’s the free refills that I think are one of the most important changes Starbucks is bringing back. The changes are a part of new CEO Brian Niccol’s strategy to “get back to Starbucks.” Shortly after taking over the top role in September, Niccol wrote a letter outlining his goals. “Today, I’m making a commitment: We’re getting back to Starbucks,” he wrote. “We’re refocusing on what has always set Starbucks apart — a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather, and where we serve the finest coffee, handcrafted by our skilled baristas. This is our enduring identity. We will innovate from here.”

For more than 30 years, Starbucks has aimed to fulfill that first part: a “welcoming coffeehouse where people gather.” Former CEO Howard Schultz talked about creating a “third place” where people would spend time apart from their home or work. It would be where they would connect with friends, have a meeting, or just work on their own. Personally, I have long found Starbucks’ cafes to be a great place to get work done, especially when traveling. A lot of that changed during COVID, when every business had to adapt to uncertainty and health concerns. Starbucks stopped offering self-service condiments and stopped trying to encourage people to just hang out. Even after the pandemic, it seemed last though Starbucks’ focus shifted away from creating a “third place” and instead focused on expanding its menu with complicated drinks that often took too long to make. Sure, people love their Frappuccino frozen drinks and their Strawberry Acai Lemonade, but that’s not what makes Starbucks, well, Starbucks. On the other hand, if you think about it, nothing says “stay as long as you want” quite like free refills on coffee. Not only does it make them feel like they are welcome to stick around, but it increases the perceived value of the experience.

There is an irony that these moves come at the same time that Starbucks is rolling out changes some find to be less “welcoming.” For example, the company announced that it would start limiting its tables and restrooms to paying customers. That change comes after Starbucks instituted an “open-door” policy back in 2018 after a pair of men were arrested for trespassing in one of its stores after an employee asked them to leave. This is also a perk that likely doesn’t cost Starbucks that much. First of all, the percentage of Starbucks customers who stick around the cafe long enough to want a second cup of coffee on a daily basis is probably pretty small. Also, brewed coffee is relatively inexpensive for Starbucks to make, and it requires almost no additional effort—unlike handcrafted drinks like lattes or frozen drinks. Honestly, that’s why this is so smart. Sure, there are some costs to it, but that cost to Starbucks is far outweighed by the benefit of creating a place where people feel valued and welcome. In the long term, Starbucks’ biggest problem isn’t that it isn’t making enough money selling cups of brewed coffee. Starbucks’ biggest problem is that it seemed to have forgotten what made people love it in the first place. This change is good news for customers, and it starts now.

