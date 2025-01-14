Starbucks Just Announced a Major Change. It’s Going to Be Controversial

On Monday, Starbucks announced that—after almost seven years—it was rolling back its open-door policy. It’s a reversal of a change made in 2018 after two black men were arrested simply for being in the store. At the time, the company said it wanted to create “a culture of warmth and belonging where everyone is welcome.” Now, however, the company says anyone who wants to hang out or use the bathrooms will have to buy something.

The change is the latest move by new CEO, Brian Niccol, who took over the coffee giant in September, to remake Starbucks in what he says is the company’s original image. Just last week, Niccol published a memo explaining how Starbucks is “evolving our mission.” “As we work to get ‘Back to Starbucks,’ it’s important to be clear about who we are and the role we play in the world,” wrote Niccol. “That’s why we are updating our mission statement to better reflect this.” Niccol explains that Starbucks’ updated mission statement is to “Be the premier purveyor of the finest coffee in the world, inspiring and nurturing the human spirit – one person, one cup, and one neighborhood at a time.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Starbucks has also made changes to improve the in-cafe experience, bringing back condiment stations, for example. Under Niccol, the company has simplified the menu and eliminated upcharges for some ingredients, like non-dairy milk. The point is to get back to the things people love about Starbucks. This latest change seems to go against that goal, at least on the surface. One of the things people love about Starbucks is that it feels like a place where you can gather and spend time. Requiring that everyone who sits at a table or uses the bathroom also buys a drink or food kind of kills that vibe. It also puts employees in a weird position of trying to make people feel welcome, but only if they’re paying customers. It’s not hard to see why the company made such an effort to err on the side of being welcoming to everyone, especially after the negative press that followed the 2018 incident in Philadelphia. No company wants to be seen as hostile to anyone, regardless of whether they are paying customers. And, it makes sense that Starbucks would want its employees (known as partners) to think of everyone in its stores as guests.

On the other hand, Starbucks’ first obligation is to its actual customers. Its primary responsibility is to provide a great experience to those customers. If an open-door policy makes it harder to do that, it’s worth reconsidering whether that’s the right policy. Still, the change is controversial. Starbucks isn’t just facing pressure over its results–it’s facing pressure over its culture. This change goes directly to that culture. Anytime you make a change that says some people are less welcome than others, you’re going to stir up feelings, and for good reason. The challenge for a leader is to figure out the cost, and decide whether the change is worth it. In this case, Starbucks thinks it is.

“By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone,” Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson says. On the one hand, I agree with Anderson. Being clear about expectations is always better for everyone. I also think this is a huge challenge for companies because culture and experience don’t happen by policy; they happen by hundreds and thousands of small interactions you have every day. They happen because of the way you are greeted when you walk in a store, or the way a barista hands you your drink. None of those interactions seem like a big deal on their own, but they reinforce the way people feel about your business. That’s true whether they are customers or not. Ultimately, that’s the thing that matters most.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.