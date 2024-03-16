T-Mobile Charged a Customer $900 After Their 19-Year-Old Daughter Died. Its Response Is What No Company Should Ever Do

It’s tempting to think that big companies are run by people, but in reality, they are mostly run by policies and rules. If you have 70,000 employees, you can’t have them all making up different ways of handling situations, or you’ll have chaos.

The problem is that sometimes those policies get in the way of, well, doing the right thing. Take, for example, the story of a father whose 19-year-old daughter passed away unexpectedly. I came across the story on Facebook, and received permission to share the story here, mostly because of the lesson that every big company can learn from it.

Later, the father switched their cell phone service from T-Mobile to Verizon for unrelated reasons. They canceled the line for their daughter’s phone and transferred the remaining lines to Verizon. After a few months, the customer noticed they were still being charged $180 a month for a total of $900. It seems as though when they transferred their lines to a new account, the customer service person didn’t correctly cancel their daughter’s line, which resulted in them continuing to be charged every month.

When the customer reached out to T-Mobile, they were told there was nothing they could do about the charges. At one point, the customer was asked for a PIN for the account, only they no longer had an account.

Eventually, they were told to go into a T-Mobile store, where they might be able to help. When the customer did that (driving an hour to the nearest store), the only thing the retail employee could do was call the support line. After an hour, or so, they realized T-Mobile wasn’t going to be able to resolve the issue, and said they would just take it up with their bank for a refund. At that point, the T-Mobile employee on the other end of the support line said that, “If you dispute it we will just bill it to you, then if you don’t pay we will turn it over to collections and ruin your credit.”

I think it should be clear that this isn’t something a customer service person should ever say to a customer, never mind someone who recently experienced the kind of tragedy this father had. In fact, I think this is such a clear example of the one thing no company should ever do–which is to put its rules and policies before people.

Also, this seems like a really strange hill for a company the size of T-Mobile to die on. Wouldn’t it have been easier just to do the right thing and make sure the account was canceled and then issue a refund? I reached out to T-Mobile, but the company declined to provide a response to my questions prior to publication. The company did, however, provide a refund to the customer. I think we can all agree that it seems less than ideal that whether someone is able to resolve a problem like this is in any way dependent on whether a columnist like myself happens to come across their nightmare story. It has been months, and there’s no reason to put a customer through this kind of experience, especially when the entire thing was your fault to begin with.

The problem is that companies generally don’t know what to do when a 19-year-old customer dies unexpectedly. I get that isn’t a common situation, but it seems like it would be more beneficial to everyone if the people who interact with customers on a daily basis were empowered to just do the right thing. Even when a customer isn’t dealing with grief, resolving their problem quickly and with empathy costs you so much less in the long run.

