Target Just Announced a Major Change. It’s Long Overdue

On Thursday, Target announced that starting today (March 17, 2024), it will limit its self-checkout lanes to customers with 10 items or fewer. The change has been met with mixed feelings. On the one hand, if you’re someone who likes to get out of a store quickly, or if you’re someone who would just prefer to interact with as few other people as possible, self-checkout is amazing.

On the other hand, if self-checkout lanes are the only option, it’s a lot harder to get through the line quickly. If everyone has to use the same line, people with carts full of items are naturally going to take a lot longer. Also, self-checkout lanes are more prone to failure. If it accidentally rings something up more than once or fails to apply a discount or coupon, you can end up standing there waiting for a human to come over to help you.

In its announcement, Target explained its reasoning for the change: During the pandemic, many guests preferred using self-checkout for all their purchases because it offered them a contactless option. Today, ease and convenience are top of mind, so, to learn more about guests’ self-checkout preferences, we piloted the concept of Express Self-Checkout with limits of 10 items or fewer at about 200 stores last fall. The result: Self-checkout was twice as fast at our pilot stores. By having the option to pick self-checkout for a quick trip, or a traditional, staffed lane when their cart is full, guests who were surveyed told us the overall checkout experience was better, too.

One of the things that happened during the pandemic was that companies had to figure out how to keep serving customers even though almost everything had changed. Often that meant rolling out things in ways that looked a lot different than before. Now that things have–for the most part–gone back to whatever we think of as normal, companies are reconsidering whether some of those changes are still serving the same purpose. More importantly, they’re trying to figure out whether they still offer enough of a value to both customer and to their business.

Self-checkout lanes are one of those things. It makes sense that if you’re trying to limit face-to-face interaction between customers and employees, letting customers check themselves out is a good way to do that.

There is, however, a cost. For example, self-checkout lanes are more prone to shoplifting. Retailers have tried to mitigate this by adding cameras and giant screens that show you’re being watched, though that’s not a particularly great experience either if you’re not planning to sneak off with a pocketful of unpaid goods. No one likes feeling like a store is expecting them to do something wrong. There’s also an experience cost. If customers have a bad experience because they’re waiting in long lines or because the checkout makes a mistake, that costs Target money.

Look, I know there are still some people who will be annoyed that they have to wait in line for a cashier when they have 12 or 13 items. Target says that it will open more lanes staffed by cashiers and will adjust staffing levels based on traffic. The goal is to provide a better experience for all customers based on their specific needs. If you just want to pick up one item quickly, you can order ahead for in-store or curbside pickup. If you want to grab a few items and be on your way, self-checkout is a great option. If you have more items, there are lanes with people to help you.

Sure, Target is probably trying to limit its losses due to shoplifting, but that doesn’t change the fact that–if it does it right–it could make the experience better for everyone. Obviously, that’s something we’ll have to wait to see, but if it succeeds, this is a change everyone should welcome.

