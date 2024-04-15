Tesla Is Laying Off 14,000 Employees. Elon Musk’s Response Is the 1 Thing No Leader Should Ever Do

Musk says the firings are to help the company grow. Isn’t that why he hired these people in the first place?

Prior to the layoffs, Tesla had around 140,000 employees globally, meaning that this round of cuts will likely affect more than 14,000 people. In response, Musk said the thing that a lot of CEOs say when they’re letting go of a bunch of people who were just doing their job when the company apparently realized it could no longer afford to pay them. Here’s an excerpt from the memo: Over the years, we have grown rapidly with multiple factories scaling around the globe. With this rapid growth there has been duplication of roles and job functions in certain areas. As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

As part of this effort, we have done a thorough review of the organization and made the difficult decision to reduce our head count by more than 10 percent globally. There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done. This will enable us to be lean, innovative, and hungry for the next growth phase cycle.

To summarize, Tesla made poor strategic decisions because it thought its growth cycle would be infinite and forever. There was certainly a time when that looked like a possibility, but any smart leader should know that nothing lasts forever. Now, as the company’s prospects have changed dramatically, that strategy doesn’t look so great. Just ask the 14,000 employees who are paying for Tesla’s strategic mistake. There are really three problems with this. First, it’s not your employees’ fault that you chose the wrong strategy or hired too many people. That responsibility falls on the CEO. Or, at least, it should.

Of course, that’s not what happens. Of all the large tech companies that have laid off employees in the past 18 months, not one of them has changed its CEO. Not one of those companies’ boards has looked at the strategy and said, “Hey, you got this wrong. We think it’s time to move in a different direction.”

I think that, as a general principle, if you lay off more than 5 percent of your employees, you should just resign. If you’re a CEO and you make a big bet, and you turn out to be so wrong that people stop getting a paycheck, you should be at the top of that list. Second, Musk’s response doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in the employees who are still working at Tesla. “For those remaining, I would like to thank you in advance for the difficult job that remains ahead,” Musk wrote. I’m not even entirely sure what that means unless he is thanking people for their hard work (though that isn’t what he said).

Also, this doesn’t seem like the most motivating proposition. “Hey, the job you’re doing just got harder because we’d like you to do more work with fewer resources” isn’t really the thing that motivates most teams.

Finally, and most important, this memo ignores the reality of how Tesla got to this point and does nothing to explain why the future might be different. It overlooks the fact that the reason Tesla deliveries fell by 8.5 percent in the first quarter isn’t because it hired too many people. It’s because Tesla has real problems that are just now starting to show up. That isn’t to say that Tesla doesn’t make good cars. I have a Model S, and it’s the most fun vehicle I’ve ever driven. That doesn’t change the fact that much of Tesla’s success came from the fact that it was the only company that could make electric vehicles (EVs) at scale. It also benefited from aggressive efforts by the federal government to incentivize EV purchases with tax credits.

The lesson here is simple: If you’re a CEO, you’re accountable for how you lead your people. It’s your most important job, and it affects everything you do. I’m sure that Tesla’s leaders think that they are doing the best thing for the company. The thing is, if you’re doing the wrong thing for your people, you’re just doing it wrong.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.