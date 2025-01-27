The 1-Word Leadership Lesson Warren Buffett Hopes to Pass to His Son

At some point in the future—probably sooner rather than later—Warren Buffett will no longer be the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. We’ve known for a while what that means: Greg Abel will take over as CEO, and Buffett’s son, Howie, will become non-executive Chairman. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, however, we learned more about what Buffett is thinking about the transition, including the single most important leadership lesson he hopes his son brings to his new role.

But first, it’s worth mentioning that CEO transitions are a tricky thing. Even under good circumstances with a well-thought-out succession plan. it’s complicated. Leaders are, after all, just people, and people have ideas, agendas, and different leadership styles. Following a leader as successful—and as closely linked to their company as Warren Buffett is with Berkshire Hathaway—adds an additional level of complexity. Buffett is widely seen as the most successful investor of all time. He is currently both CEO and Chairman of Berkshire, and it’s reasonable for investors and employees to be concerned about what will happen to the trillion-dollar company when he’s gone. Which brings us back to the specific reason Buffett wants his son to be responsible for leading the board. In that Journal interview, Buffett reveals that the reason for putting his son in that spot has to do with ensuring that Berkshire sticks close to its principles even when he is gone.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“I care more about the future of Berkshire after I die than during the period I’m alive. It’s my creation,” he said. “What I want is a company that’s successful and also embodies a company that belongs to the shareholders… That is something that takes a long time to build and could be torn apart very easily if it fell into the hands of people who would want to break it up.” For Buffett, the reason for putting Howie in the Chairman role comes down to one word: “Culture.” Look, of all the things a leader has to do, culture may be both the most important as well as the most complicated. That’s because so many leaders think that culture is about policies and perks. They think they can create a culture with slogans and meetings when, really, your culture is just the way your employees feel about working for you. That’s it. It’s not a policy; it’s a feeling.

That feeling can make or break a company, which is why it’s so important to Buffett to have someone he trusts in that role. For his part, it seems like Howie understands the assignment. In the same interview, Howie explained how he sees the role of culture at Berkshire. “The culture is to keep things simple, to do what you need to do but don’t do a lot of things you don’t need to do, treat people fairly, respect your managers, respect your shareholders,” Howie said. “Tell them the bad news upfront. Be honest. It’s not rocket science.” Howie’s job is to champion Berkshire’s culture and make sure it stays true to its principles. He won’t do that by managing or running the business but by asking whether it is sticking close to those principles. If not, it’ll be up to him to make a change.

“He won’t have to think about running the business,” Warren Buffett said. “He’ll only have to think about whether the board—and himself, but as a member of the board—whether the board may need to change the CEO.” The truth is that every company needs a champion for its culture. In reality, that’s always the leader, whether they care or not. Leaders set the tone and create culture, whether they are thinking about it or not. But the best leaders know that culture determines everything, and it’s important enough for them to not only think about, but to guard jealously. Just ask Warren Buffett.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.