The 5 Things Apple Just Announced at WWDC I’m Most Excited About

Everyone will be talking about the AI Apple Intelligence platform, but don’t lose sight of these other key improvements to AirPods and iPads.

There’s no question that the most interesting thing Apple announced at WWDC is Apple Intelligence. It’s also the thing that is easily going to get the most attention, and I expect to have a lot to say about it once I have a chance to think through everything the company said this morning.

There are, however, a few things that might get lost in all of the excitement and hype of what Apple’s specific flavor of AI. Here are 5 things that aren’t AI, or, at least Apple didn’t call them that, but are just as exciting. 1. AirPods Interactions

I’m someone who wears AirPods Pro basically all day. I use them for Zoom meetings, phone calls, listening to podcasts and music, or just shutting out the outside world. One of the great things about AirPods is the ability to have Siri read your notifications and messages, but, there are times when talking to Siri isn’t convenient or appropriate.

Now, you’ll be able to interact with your AirPods simply by nodding your head, or shaking your head ‘no.’ So, if you’re somewhere where you can’t answer a call, you can just shake your head. Or, you can do the same to stop Siri from reading you a message. 2. Calculator App for iPad + Math Notes

It seems weird that one of the most highly anticipated features for the iPad this year is, well, a calculator app. It’s even more weird that, for the existence of the iPad, it hasn’t had a calculator app. The iPhone has one. So does the Mac. Of course, the iPad app gets some very iPad-ish features with something Apple is calling Math Notes (the feature works in Notes as well). Basically, you can write out math problems, and when you draw an equals sign, it will calculate the answer. If you erase and change a part of the problem, it will recalculate on the fly.

3. Mail I’ve been using third-party mail apps for a while, most recently, I’ve been a fan of Spark and Superhuman. One of the biggest reasons I’ve given up on Apple’s Mail app is that it lacks many of the organizational tools found on those other apps.

Apple is adding a handful of features to Mail, including automatically sorting your emails by priority people, transactions, updates, and promotions. And, if it gets it wrong, you can change the way it’s categorized, and Mail will learn about your preferences.

Mail is also getting a summary feature in the inbox. Instead of previewing the first few lines of the email, Mail will now create a summary and show you a quick preview of what the email is actually about. 4. Photos Updates

Apple added a few interesting updates to Photos, including a few that its competitors have had for a while. For example, Apple’s new “Clean Up” feature, which removes distracting elements from the background of your photos, is something Google has had on the Pixel for a few years. Apple also added changes to the way your photos are organized and is giving you new ways to surface memories and favorite collections of photos. If you think about it, the entire reason you take photos is to remember a person, a place, or an event. Apple is now making it easier to do all of those things with these updates. Oh, and you can now filter out screenshots, which might be the most useful feature of all.

5. Apple Intelligence for Free Okay, this one is about Apple’s artificial intelligence play, which it called Apple Intelligence. But it’s not about a specific feature, but rather the decision the company made to offer the features for free. In addition, it’s offering an integration with ChatGPT-4o, which will also be free to users and won’t require an account, Apple is making its own model available to users at no additional cost. Compared with Microsoft and Google, which require a subscription to a specific generative AI plan, this is actually a huge difference in approach.

That makes sense when you consider that Apple’s approach has always been to add software features that make its hardware more useful and valuable. Making your device smarter, without adding another monthly subscription seems like the best feature of all.

