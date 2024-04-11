The Killer App on Vision Pro Is Business

In the few months since Apple’s Vision Pro became available, there have primarily been three questions: Who is this for? Is it worth the price? And what is the killer use case or app?

It isn’t clear that anyone really knows the answer to these questions, including Apple. In fact, if Apple has a clear vision (no pun intended) for why people should buy this, it hasn’t been obvious to the rest of us. On the other hand, maybe it’s fine that there isn’t a killer app or use case–yet.

Look, I know that a lot of people who pay attention to Apple, and who love gadgets and technology, are ready to say that the Vision Pro is dead as a product. The fact that the answers to those questions are hard to come by means it must be a failure–at least that seems to be the sentiment. On the one hand, I can understand that you might be disappointed if you spend $3,500 on a device and you can’t figure out what to use it for. The problem is, you bought a device you weren’t sure what to use for–which is a strange way to spend that much money.

The thing is, I think the Vision Pro does have a killer use case, it’s just not the one most people expected. Most people think of the Vision Pro as a niche consumer device. As consumer devices go, it is the most niche of them all. There are only so many consumers who will spend $3,500 on a computer you wear on your face.

That isn’t to say that there isn’t anything to do with a Vision Pro. The hardware is excellent, and it is very good at what it does. It’s just that the things it does aren’t necessarily the things people do with their time. After all, how often do you want to watch a movie in a headset? On the other hand, there is a group of users who absolutely will spend that much money, and most of them aren’t using it for 3-D movies or immersive dinosaurs. They’re using it for meetings in VR, training programs, and other content and experiences that take advantage of what Apple calls “spatial computing.”

This week, Apple highlighted several business-focused use cases for the Vision Pro, all of which lean into spatial computing. With the announcement, I think Apple is making an effort to answer at least two of those questions. Vision Pro is a device for people who want to work in spatial computing, and the killer app–at least for now–is business.

For example, Apple mentioned how “SAP Analytics Cloud helps streamline the process of gathering, integrating, analyzing, and presenting data-driven insights to enhance business decision-making.” I’ll be honest that I’m not entirely sure what all of that means, but if you do, it sounds like the kind of thing that would be very useful. I do know that Apple says that “the app enables employees and executives to immediately access their data dashboard and arrange their most critical business workflows, apps, and cards beautifully in their space.” It also highlighted an app from Porsche that allows race engineers to “visualize car data in real time, bringing critical metrics like speed and braking alongside track conditions and car positioning, combined with live video from the car’s dashboard.” That is very cool, and it’s the kind of thing that is only possible in spatial computing.

Honestly, however, I think the strongest argument for business as the killer use case for Vision Pro is the recent update to FaceTime calls using what Apple calls “spatial Personas.” Surely, you’ve seen the version one of Personas. You know, the ones with the death mask vibe.

While spatial Personas don’t look especially different, except that they no longer exist inside a box and have disembodied hands, the experience is very different. That’s because spatial Personas can exist within the same virtual space together. They can be in a shared immersive experience or share a Freeform board. And when you’re in an experience with another Persona, it feels like you’re in a space with that person. You can both move things around on the same Freeform board or sit across from each other and play Battleship.

Here’s the point: I think that, if the Vision Pro is going to become a thing consumers care about, it’s going to first be a thing that businesses care about. That’s where the most obvious and immediate use cases are. Businesses are more willing to spend this kind of money on a tool that enables their people to be more productive. Not only that, but developers who make software for this kind of use case have different incentives than someone trying to sell a few million downloads for $1.99 or get a few million people to sign up for a monthly subscription. There just aren’t that many users for Vision Pro yet, which makes it hard to get those developers excited.

But if you’re making a 3-D visualization tool for your own company, you don’t need a few million users. Your incentive isn’t selling subscriptions, it’s creating the best tool for the people on your team.

Finally, often the technology that makes its way to consumers starts first with business users. The laptop, for example, used to be something that road warriors carried as they traveled for work. The smartphone was first adopted by salespeople and employees who needed to stay connected to email and messaging. Now, laptops make up the majority of computer sales, and everyone has a smartphone. I’m not arguing that Vision Pro is going to be as popular as laptops or smartphones. I do think that the most likely chance it has of getting there is by focusing on its killer app: business.

