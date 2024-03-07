The M3 MacBook Air Is Apple at Its Best

One way to think about basically every product is that it is the result of a series of compromises made by the people who designed and built that product. You can, for example, make a smartphone or laptop thinner, but you compromise on battery life. Or, you can make it incredibly durable, but it probably won’t be fun to hold in your hand.

For most of its life, the MacBook Air has been the best set of compromises for most people. There’s a reason it is, as Apple is fond of reminding us, the “world’s most popular laptop. It’s an incredibly lightweight and thin laptop, while still getting great battery life and enough performance for the things that most users care about.

With the introduction of Apple Silicon, it seemed as though those compromises started to fade away. The M1 MacBook Air was so much more powerful than the Intel models it replaced–while also being vastly more efficient–it was as though Apple had figured out how to make a compromise-free laptop. Of course, there were still compromises. The M1 MacBook Air only had two ports, one of which you had to use to power the device. Even the M2 version, which Apple says is the first product it built specifically for Apple Silicon, wasn’t perfect. To keep the design as thin as possible, you still are stuck with those two USB-C ports, though the M2 added MagSafe for power. Oh, and it only supported a single external display.

For most people, that doesn’t seem like much of a compromise, but it meant that there are people for whom a MacBook Air could never be an option–even if it was otherwise the perfect laptop for their needs. If you needed a laptop that could support two different external monitors, you would have had to spend $2000 on a MacBook Pro with M3 Pro.

The M1 and M2 supported two displays; it’s just that they always considered the built-in display one of those–even if it wasn’t being used. Now, however, the MacBook Air with M3 can support two external displays with the lid closed. Specifically, it can drive one display up to 6K and one up to 5 K. (Apple says that the base MacBook Pro with M3 will gain the same display support with a future software update.)

Look, you might ask why I spent so much time discussing a feature that most people could not care less about. Most people do not have two external displays sitting on their desks. I get it, but I think there are two reasons this is a big deal. The first is that Apple is clearly listening to what customers say they care about. Sure, the number of people who are thinking of buying a MacBook Air to use with two displays seems likely to be very small. But, before now, they couldn’t even consider the MacBook Air because its biggest compromise was that it wouldn’t support them.

It was really the only real complaint anyone had about the M2, and Apple could have just said “Hey, buy a MacBook Pro,” but it didn’t. It turns out that there are a lot of people who don’t need a MacBook Pro but might still want to be able to use two displays.

I don’t know whether it was challenging to figure out technically, but I think it’s notable that Apple is solving that problem. I think Apple is at its best when it listens to the things customers really want and figures out how to build that into its products–even if those things are different from what Apple believes they should want. The other reason is that everything else about the M3 MacBook Air is exactly what you expect. It’s the exact same design, with the same display and keyboard. That’s not a bad thing, by the way. The M2 MacBook Air was an incredibly good laptop, which means there’s not a lot to change. Obviously, the M3 is faster than the M2, but that’s what you expect.

That isn’t to say the M2 MacBook Air wasn’t great. It was. It might be the best laptop I’ve ever reviewed. That’s not to say it’s the most powerful–that would be the MacBook Pro with M3 Max that I’ve spent a few months using. It is, however, the best overall for most people.

In my experience over the past few days, the M3 definitely does not lack for speed. There wasn’t anything I asked it to do that made it feel as though the M3 couldn’t keep up. Even applying and rendering effects in Adobe Audition, or Izotope RX10 was fast enough that you could definitely use the MacBook Air for those tasks. Yes, a MacBook Pro or Mac Studio is going to be faster, but for occasional use, the Air is definitely capable.

Oh, it does have WiFi 6E, which isn’t WiFi 7, but is an improvement over WiFi 6. Also, the Midnight color gets the same anti-fingerprint treatment as the Space Black MacBook Pro. It still seems more prone to fingerprints compared with the Space Grey or Silver versions, but it is definitely better than the M2 version of this color. Ultimately, the M3 MacBook Air would have been my recommendation as the best laptop for most people even if nothing else had changed but replacing the M2 with the M3. Now, however, Apple has made a lightweight, powerful laptop with even fewer compromises–making it a very good choice for almost anyone.

