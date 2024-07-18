If you’re an occasional podcast listener, there’s a pretty good chance that you just use either the default app on your smartphone. If you use an iPhone–that’s Apple’s Podcast app. If not, you probably just use Spotify. That’s what the stats say, at least–those two apps make up around 70 percent of the market for podcast players.

On the other hand, there are plenty of other podcast players with loyal followings. Take Overcast, from independent developer Marco Arment, for example. Compared to Apple Podcasts or Spotify, Overcast caters to a much smaller–though, I think you could argue, far more passionate audience.

Considering that Arment is both a developer (he previously made the Instapaper app, and was Tumblr’s first employee), and a podcaster (he co-hosts the popular Accidental Tech Podcast with Casey Liss and Jon Siracusa), it’s not surprising that the people who use Overcast probably listen to more podcasts than average. It’s also not surprising that, 10 years into making Overcast, Arment has some very specific ideas about what a podcast player should be.

To make those ideas reality, Arment has been on a mission to rewrite the entire app to make it faster and easier to maintain. The new version, which launched on Tuesday, has a new visual look, but most of the work was done under the hood–a process Arment talked about on a recent episode of ATP. Look, I’m not a developer so I don’t fully understand things like async/await or SQLite databases, but I did reach out to Arment and asked him about the process. Specifically, I asked Arment about the upside of putting in so much work on an update that–for now–doesn’t include a lot of new features.

“To me, the return is obvious: a better app attracts and retains customers,” says Arment. “Most of Overcast’s customers have used the app for a long time. I’m not in this business to boost my numbers with a bunch of users who will immediately bounce out because the app isn’t good enough. I’m here to make the best app. I trust that the business will follow, and for the last decade, it always has.”

Arment makes a good point. Overcast has now been around for 10 years, and has a tech-savvy user base. That’s the kind of customer that cares very much about features–many of which will be far easier for Arment to implement now that he’s given the code an overhaul. While Arment wouldn’t talk about features he plans to introduce in the future, he did highlight one particularly great addition to the latest version. In fact, this single feature might make you consider switching to Overcast as it solves what might be the worst thing about listening to podcasts on an iPhone.

“This is something that I think all apps should have,” Arment said on a recent episode of ATP. “If you take a very large seek, for instance, if you accidentally drag the playhead on your lock screen on Control Center, which happens all the time, or if you accidentally skip a chapter or something and you want to go back, it shows a little undo seek button… So you can bounce back to where you were if you want to. That’s the kind of thing I’m trying to do more of now.”

The problem is, if your iPhone is sitting on the seat of the car and you reach over and pick it up and accidentally jump ahead 14 minutes because you brushed your finger across the play timeline, you have no idea where you were. Trying to find your spot again is a huge pain. This simple (but very obvious) feature is the kind of thing that every single audio player should have, but I can’t find another example of an iOS app that does.

Seriously, this is such a great feature and it solves a real problem that people who listen to a lot of podcasts (which are the type of people willing to pay for a third-party player) have all the time. This is what happens when you put thought into making something that delights your users. “Any design or feature changes will get a burst of negative feedback up front, but if done well, they’ll also delight the majority of existing customers and help to attract more customers over time,” Arment told Inc. “The alternative is bloat and stagnation, which feels safe in the short-term, but erodes the experience over time and severely harms new-customer acquisition. Any app that can’t make changes over time will slowly drift into irrelevance.”

There’s a great lesson there for every business–sometimes the most important thing you can do to delight your customers is to focus on the stuff that otherwise looks boring. Rewriting an entire app is a lot of work, but, according to Arment, it’s worth it.

“The short-term pain of change is hard, but it’s essential for the long-term health of any app,” Arment says. It doesn’t hurt that he also solved one of podcast players’ most annoying problems along the way.

