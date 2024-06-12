The Smartest Thing Apple Announced at WWDC Has Nothing to Do With AI

Apple is certainly at its best when it leverages its control over both its hardware and software to provide delightful experiences for users that “just work.” It is, generally, the thing people like the most about using an iPhone or a Mac.

That’s because Apple can do things that other companies can’t. In fact, there is an entire category of features like this. Universal Control is a great example. If you have a Mac and an iPad, you can simply drag your mouse cursor off the edge of your Mac display, and it will appear on your iPad. You can even drag files back and forth between the two.

At WWDC on Monday, Apple introduced another one of these features, this one called iPhone Mirroring. The basic idea is that your iPhone display will appear in a window on your Mac and you can use your trackpad and keyboard to control your iPhone. You can even drag files back and forth between the two. Now, I get that you’re probably thinking that seems silly. After all, controlling your iPhone from your iPhone works really well. Why would you want to control your iPhone on your Mac?

Well, there are a lot of reasons, honestly. You might have left it on a table across the room, and you want to quickly check something without having to get up from your desk. Or, you might be a fan of having your iPhone on a charging stand in Standby Mode. Or, maybe you just left it in your bag, and you want to quickly deal with a notification without having to get it out.

Speaking of notifications, that might be the most clever part of this feature. iPhone Mirroring will let you receive iPhone notifications on your Mac, and, when you click on them, it will open to the appropriate app, just as it would if you had tapped on the notification on your iPhone. There are two reasons I think this is such a cool feature. First, it’s super useful. In addition to the notification management, the reality is there are just a lot of apps on your iPhone that aren’t on your Mac.

For example, some of those apps are games. Yes, you can play iPhone games on your Mac. But, even if games aren’t your thing, a lot of the apps we use every day are exclusive to the iPhone. Now, you can use them while you’re using your Mac. That means that if you have a particular social media photo-sharing app that you use all the time, but that is never going to ship a native Mac app, you’re in luck. Or, maybe you prefer to book a flight using your favorite airline’s app instead of its website. Now you have that option.

More important, it’s just, well, cool. It’s the kind of experience that only Apple can build. It just feels like the type of thing that should just work. If you can mirror your Mac display into Apple Vision Pro, or onto an iPad with Sidecar, it makes sense that Apple would figure out an intuitive way to navigate and use your iPhone from your Mac. By the way, Apple has thought through the security aspects of this as well. You obviously have to be logged into a Mac with the same Apple ID as the iPhone. And, if you unlock your iPhone, the session ends. That way, if you get up from your Mac and someone else sits down and starts an iPhone Mirroring session, you’ll get a notification on your iPhone, and you can end it by swiping up on the Home Screen.

By the way, Apple didn’t have anything to say about it, but this feature definitely invites the question as to whether a Mac with a touchscreen display is coming in the near feature. It makes sense that it would be a lot more intuitive to control one touch device with another. If it turns out that this is the first step in that direction, this might be one of the best new features in a long time.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.