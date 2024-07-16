This Is the Best Deal Amazon Is Offering for Prime Day. It’s a Stroke of Genius

In 2015, Amazon came up with what might be one of its smartest ideas ever. I know that’s saying something for a company that basically invented free, one-day shipping while also building a $100-billion business by figuring out how to get companies to pay money to rent its excess computing capacity. The company is pretty good at smart ideas.

Not every idea, however, is created equal. Figuring out which ones are going to be a winner is one of the hardest challenges for any business. That’s what I love about what I think is Amazon’s best idea.

In this case, the idea was this thing called Prime Day where, in the middle of the summer, Amazon offers a bunch of sales on its website. It’s honestly a great deal, especially if you’re in the market for an Amazon product. But even if you’re looking for vacuum cleaner or laptop, chances are that this is the best time to buy outside of Black Friday. There is, however, a catch: You have to be a member. That’s because Prime Day is an exclusive deal for members of Amazon Prime, which will set you back $139 a year if you pay for an annual membership. Even that, though, is a good deal if you shop regularly at Amazon, and more than 200 million households happily pay for Prime.

I think you can make the case that the best deal Amazon is offering for Prime Day is that you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. Sure, you can technically get a 30-day free trial any time, but right now, Amazon will let you sign up and take advantage of all the sales–just like everyone paying a membership fee–while you’re not paying anything. On the one hand, that seems like a great little hack to save some money, but a truly bad idea for Amazon. I mean, if the whole point of Prime Day is that it’s a perk of its exclusive membership program, giving those memberships away for free is just asking people to take advantage. All you have to do is sign up, buy a bunch of stuff on Prime Day, and then cancel your membership. It’s like Amazon is just asking you to game the system.

The thing is, and this is important, Amazon knows something really important about Prime — people don’t cancel. In fact, Amazon Prime has one of the highest retention rates of any subscription service, at around 98 percent. If it can get you to sign up for a membership — even if it means giving it away for free — the company knows that you’ll likely be a happily paying member long into the future.

After all, the biggest benefit of Amazon Prime isn’t the two-day sale in July, it’s the fact that you get free one- and two-day shipping all year long. Sure, there’s also Prime Video and Prime Music, as well as a bunch of other stuff I’m guessing most Prime users will never use, but it’s the shipping that I suspect keeps most people coming back. As a general rule, people seem much more happy to pay a monthly subscription fee than paying for shipping. Ever. That’s why the whole thing is so incredibly smart. If you sign up for a free Prime Membership, that’s basically worth $14.99 (the price if you pay monthly). Amazon is out that money, plus whatever shipping is associated with whatever you order during the free trial, but the company is betting you’ll be hooked. Amazon is betting that once you’ve ordered a bunch of stuff and had it delivered to your front door in one day — for free — there’s no chance you’re going to cancel. Based on the data, of which Amazon has literal truckloads, it’s probably right.

You see, the brilliance of Prime Day isn’t that it generates an estimated $14 billion of sales in two days. No, the brilliance is the number of members it signs up. Amazon doesn’t specifically break out subscriptions generated from Prime Day, but the fact that the company is promoting a free trial on its Prime Day landing page tells you everything you need to know about how successful the strategy is.

I’d even argue that the sign-ups are more important than the sales. You see, Prime Day is really just a marketing effort to get new Prime Members in the same way that free shipping is a marketing cost to get more people to buy more things from Amazon. When you think about it like that, not only is it Amazon’s best deal, it’s also a stroke of genius.

