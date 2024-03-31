This Legendary Steve Jobs Mantra Foreshadowed the Biggest Challenge Apple Faces Today

Apple has had a rough time the past few months. First, it was passed by Microsoft as the most valuable company on earth–a title it had held for a decade (other than brief periods in 2018 and 2021). Then the European Commission’s Digital Markets Act went into effect, forcing Apple to open the iPhone to both third-party app marketplaces, and side loading.

Oh, and a week ago, it got sued by the Department of Justice over antitrust allegations. There are other things, but that’s a lot right there.

Interestingly, one of Steve Jobs’ most famous mantras explains both the reason Apple was the most valuable company in the world, as well as the reason it’s getting sued today. Surely you’ve heard one of the many times Jobs stood on a stage, describing some kind of new product or feature, when he uttered his legendary catchphrase: “It just works.” Jobs last used the phrase in a keynote at WWDC in 2011, when he was discussing iCloud, Apple’s new cloud service at the time. “Now iCloud stores your content in the cloud and wirelessly pushes it to all your devices,” Jobs said. “So it automatically uploads it, stores it, and automatically pushes it to all your other devices. But also, it’s completely integrated with your apps, and so everything happens automatically, and there’s nothing new to learn. It’s just all works. It just works.”

Those three words describe why people love using Apple products in many ways. It’s the subtle way that Apple builds its software and hardware to work together in a seamless experience for users. It’s the way AirPods connect effortlessly to your iPhone, the way you can copy some text on your iPad and paste it on your Mac, or the way you drag your cursor off the screen of your iMac and it will appear on your iPad.

The thing is, reading through U.S. vs Apple, that seamless integration appears to be the main target of the DOJ. Of course, the DOJ can’t go after the real source of Apple’s market power, the App Store. Epic Games has already tried and lost, which would make it hard–if not impossible–to challenge that part of its business. And, so, it’s going after Apple’s integration of hardware, software, and services. The tricky thing for me is that you might argue that Apple making things work better for its users is anti-competitive because its products don’t work as well with third-party devices. That’s true. It’s also true that Apple absolutely benefits from this integrated design. It does make it harder for people to switch because they would be giving up on that experience. And, if AirPods work better than any other Bluetooth earbuds, iPhone users are going to give Apple more money and just buy the AirPods.

But, you can’t deny that Apple’s way of designing software and hardware together is a better experience for its users. And, many of those users intentionally buy its products for that reason. If you force Apple to open up its walled garden in the interest of competition, there’s no question that you’ll be making the overall experience worse.

Sure, the experience of using third-party devices, or switching to Android might be better, but I’m not sure that’s worth the cost that comes with making Apple’s integration worse. Apple’s best feature is that everything just works together, and people buy its products because of it. That’s why it spent so long as the most valuable–and, most profitable–company on earth. I have said before, on many occasions, that I think Apple needs to change the way it manages the App Store. I’ve said that it needs to be far more gracious with developers, and I’ve said that it absolutely should forgo any commission on service that it competes with directly (see Netflix, Spotify, Kindle, etc). As it is, you can’t even sign up for those services, or buy books in the Kindle App because Apple–which runs competing services to all of those–refuses to budge on its rules.

That fact is especially interesting because it means customers end up with a far worse experience that very much does not work. It seems like maybe Steve Jobs would have a word to say about that. Three, actually.

