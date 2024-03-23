This Secret iPhone Feature Will Change the Way You Travel

A fun game you can play is poking around the interface of your iPhone to see what happens. Seriously, just tap on things–sometimes, you come across hidden features you didn’t know were there. And, sometimes, those features add a ton of value to things you do on a daily basis. Like this secret feature that makes it super easy to track your flight while you’re traveling.

There are two reasons I think this is such a great feature. First, if you travel a lot, this is super helpful. More importantly, I think this is such a great example of product design at its best. We’ll get to that part in a minute. First, let’s talk about the feature.

If you have a flight number in a text message, you can tap on it, and Messages will give you the option to “Preview Flight.” Tap on that option, and it will show you an overview of your flight, including whether it’s on time, where your plane is, and your current gate. It’ll even let you know where to pick up your checked luggage. It also works in Apple’s Mail app.

One of the reasons this is such a great tip–and the reason it can be so useful when you’re traveling–is that you can simply text or email yourself your flight number, and then you’ll have an easy way to keep track of your flight information. To give credit where it’s due, this one came to me from, well, my mom–who I imagine is very proud to have pointed out to her tech columnist son a feature that he he had never heard about. And, as someone who spends a lot of time covering the iPhone and the things you can do with it, I figured that if it’s new to me, there’s a good chance it’s new to you.

Look, if you travel a lot for business, you already know how important it is to be able to easily track information about your flights. For years, I’ve been a huge fan of the app Flighty, which is a must-have for any regular traveler. I’m still a fan, and I’ll still keep using Flighty, but for someone who doesn’t want to pay $50 a year for an app to track their flights, this is a great alternative.

It’s also a great example of what Apple does best, which is to make great features that just do exactly what you expect. If you tap on a flight number, it just makes sense that you’d be able to get additional information about your flight. There’s nothing that tells you that you can, except that your iPhone automatically recognizes a flight number and makes it a link. Tap it and it’ll show you the information. For a long time, Apple’s operating principle has been “it just works.” That’s true of so many simple features that make life easier because they do exactly what the user expects. Copy some text on your Mac, and you can just paste it on your iPhone. Drag your cursor off the edge of your laptop screen and it just appears on you iPad.

Honestly, there’s a great lesson for every business–that the effort you put into designing products that are intuitive and simple to use is well worth it. Making those features transparent and effortless for users is incredibly complicated, but Apple is so good at putting in that effort to improve the experience of using an iPhone. It’s something every business should do.

