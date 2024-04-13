Tiger Woods Just Set His Most Impressive Record Yet. His 6-Word Response Is a Stroke of Genius

Tiger Woods made the cut on Friday at the Masters for the 24th consecutive time. To put that in perspective, he has played in the Masters 26 times, and made the cut every single time, except for once in 1996, just before he turned pro. He’s also now done it more than anyone else, setting what might be his most impressive record yet. His even-par round was good enough to keep playing this weekend, breaking a tie for the record he held with Fred Couples and Gary Player.

To be fair, Woods is seven shots back of the leader, Bryson DeChambeau, who–it’s worth mentioning–was 3 years old when Woods won his first Masters by 12 shots in 1997. A lot can happen over the next 36 holes, but Woods has a lot of work to do if he’s going to have a chance to win his sixth Masters and 16th overall major championship. On the other hand, I don’t think anyone sleeps on a seven-shot lead when Tiger Woods is in the field.

That’s Woods’s goal, however. For Woods, who has had multiple surgeries over the past decade, and who hasn’t played 36 holes of tournament golf this year, it’s not going to be easy to close the gap with a bunch of players half his age. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t going to try.

About making the cut, Woods says, “It means I have a chance going into the weekend.” The guy who has had to reinvent his swing to accommodate a body that no longer cooperates with his old style of play isn’t out there for the exercise. He’s playing to win. “I’m here,” he said. “I have a chance to win the golf tournament. I don’t know if they’re all going to finish today, but I’m done. I got my two rounds in. Just need some food and some caffeine, and I’ll be good to go.”

Maybe the most impressive thing Woods had to say came ahead of the start of the tournament this week. I mention it here because I think it’s reflective of the reason Woods is still competing this weekend.

“Being able to have the love I have for the game and the love for competition be intertwined, I think that’s one of the reasons why I’ve had a successful career,” Woods said. “I just love doing the work. I love logging the time in, and I love preparing. I love competing, and I love that feeling when everything’s on fire with a chance to win, and you either do or you don’t.” Did you catch the most important part of that paragraph? It’s six words, right in the middle: “I just love doing the work.”

Woods draws a straight line between having a “successful career,” and “doing the work.” But, there’s more to it than that. People talk about doing what you love, but that’s not what Woods is saying. Sure, I mean, Tiger Woods loves playing golf. But the more important lesson here is that he loves putting in the work–that’s what made him the competitor he is, and maybe the greatest golfer of all time.

Woods isn’t perfect. He’s made plenty of mistakes, and plenty of reasonable people can disagree about whether he’s a role model. I do think, however, that his understanding of the relationship between what happens when you’re not competing and when you are is a lesson we can all learn from. Most of us measure success with how we perform, or how we compete. That’s part of it, but there’s no question that your chance of success has far more to do with how you prepare. Woods loves doing the work because he understands the relationship between what you do when you’re not competing and when you are.

Imagine if you approached your job with those six words in mind. Imagine if you thought about the work you do as the most important thing–the part you love the most. How would your success be different over time?

Will Woods win another major championship? I have no idea. He still has to show up and play two more rounds of golf. But it’s worth noting that the only reason he has that chance is because he put in the work.

