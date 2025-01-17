Walmart Should Do Its Patriotic Duty and Save TikTok for Millions of Gen-Z Users

It’s official: The law banning TikTok in the U.S. will go into effect on Sunday after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld it as constitutional. That it is happening one day before the inauguration of President Trump, who seems set on saving TikTok, is both ironic and also by design. The people who wrote the law knew what they were doing and set all of this in motion exactly as it has played out. They just never thought it would get this far.

And so, TikTok will go dark for 170 million Americans on Sunday. Or maybe not. It’s not really clear what will happen. President Trump has said that he will save TikTok by executive order, but the law doesn’t actually give him that authority unless someone is in active negotiations to buy the app. Also, he can’t sign anything until after noon on January 20, at which point, the ban will already be in place. That means TikTok’s only real chance of sticking around is if its parent company, ByteDance, finds a U.S. buyer. To be clear, it is not at all certain that ByteDance (or China) is interested in that happening. But, if we set that aside, there is one company that could step in and save TikTok for millions of young Americans and content creators: Walmart. I know you probably think that’s ridiculous, but before I make my case, I’ll point to the fact that Walmart already agreed to buy TikTok once before, back in 2020, when then-President Trump issued an executive order that banned TikTok to force a sale. (Yes, I know it’s all very confusing.) There was a point when Microsoft was supposed to buy the company, before Walmart and Oracle ended up agreeing to buy the company’s U.S. operations. Eventually, the entire deal fell apart, and everyone basically moved on.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

I don’t have enough time to explain how we got all here, but I’m happy to make the argument that Walmart could make this whole thing go away in a deal that’s good for everyone. First of all, Walmart has a deep and long relationship with China. Not only is it a major player in China, with more than $17 billion in sales last year, it also sources many of its products from Chinese companies. I can’t think of many companies that China would be more comfortable negotiating with than Walmart. Maybe Apple, though there’s basically no chance the U.S. government would allow Apple to buy TikTok. For that matter, almost none of the other companies that could realistically come up with the $30 billion-$40 billion or so that analysts estimate a purchase would cost would be allowed to buy TikTok. Tech companies aren’t exactly in the good graces of regulators right now, and I don’t think any of them have the stomach for that kind of battle.

However, Walmart wouldn’t face nearly the same kind of scrutiny. It’s a retailer, not a tech company. Why, then, would Walmart want to buy TikTok? Well, for basically the same reason it just spent a little over $2 billion on Vizio — advertising. Sure, Walmart is the largest company in the world in terms of revenue, but it’s not big in terms of its ad business, at least not compared with Amazon, Meta, and Google. Even TikTok’s $10 billion in U.S. revenue last year is three times bigger than Walmart’s ad business. Not only would bringing in TikTok add a huge inventory of advertisers, but it would also give the company the ability to target ads based on your activity and track attribution when you click through and buy something. Also, there’s the benefit that it would have just saved one of the most popular apps among Gen-Z, which would give it a huge boost among that demographic. As a brand-building experiment alone, it might be worth it. However, TikTok has a lot more to offer Walmart than good feelings among 20-somethings and teenagers. It gives it a huge boost in its efforts to build an ad business to compete with Amazon.

I say that Walmart should do its patriotic duty only partly in jest. In reality, a deal would be good for the company in a number of ways (as I mentioned), but would also be good for millions of small businesses and creators who have come to depend on it as a part of their livelihood. I have no idea how a deal would work or if it will happen at all, but I do know Walmart has a chance to be the hero of what has been a very strange story.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.