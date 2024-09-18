Verizon Just Announced a Major Change That Is Making Customers Mad. It All Starts This Month

Earlier this month, Verizon started emailing customers who were on older wireless plans to let them know that it would be raising prices. Well, technically, it was reducing the discount you get for setting up Auto Pay by 50 percent, amounting to a $5 increase in their monthly bill.

That’s not great, especially since it comes after the company raised the prices of those older plans by $4-per-line back in January. The message the company is sending is pretty clear — Verizon very much wants you to upgrade to one of its Ultimate plans.

Why? Well, the simple answer is Disney. I know that seems like a weird connection, but those older wireless plans included the Disney Plus bundle for free. Well, they were free to users, but they were definitely not free for Verizon. Someone has to pay for all of those Marvel movies, and in this case, Verizon was paying a fee to Disney for all of its customers.

That isn’t unusual. In fact, for a long time, it was sort of the thing mobile carriers did to attract customers. They would partner with various streaming services in a co-marketing deal. Verizon isn’t the only one. T-Mobile has long had a partnership with Netflix, for example. But at some point, Verizon decided that it didn’t want to keep paying Disney for all of its customers, so it stopped offering it as a free benefit. The problem is, if you were already on a plan that included it, Verizon was still stuck paying for your subscription. And so it has been making it more and more uncomfortable to continue on those plans.

As a general rule, this is the kind of thing that companies should never do. It’s the kind of thing that makes customers feel as though a company is more interested in squeezing out a few more dollars than in a relationship where everyone gets value.

Think about it — Verizon is unhappy that it’s paying for customers’ Disney Plus subscriptions, something it agreed to do when it enticed them to sign up for those plans the first place. What makes this worse is that Verizon won’t kick you off your old plan, it’ll just increasingly punish customers who decide to stay. Over time, the company will keep raising fees. Why would Verizon do such a thing? Well, because it can. Also, because it wants to get everyone to switch to its newer, more expensive plans. Verizon would argue that the plans aren’t more expensive, but that’s only true if you ignore the fact that they contain far fewer benefits. There’s no Disney Plus bundle, for example. The plans also used to include Apple Music.

I’m sure someone at Verizon thinks they’re doing customers a service by allowing them to customize the bundle that best suits them, but the reality is it’s just a way to raise prices.

For example, we were on a plan that included the Disney Plus bundle as well as Apple Music. Under the comparable new plan — which is $5 less expensive on paper — neither of those benefits is included. Of course, you can add them back at $10 each. I’m a writer, so I’m not great at math, but I’m pretty sure that paying what amounts to a $15-a-month increase to get what you previously had for free is not a great deal. The lesson here is pretty simple: You should always think of your main job as finding ways to delight your customers. Find ways to add value to their lives and give them more of what they love about your company. When you do, they’ll have no problem paying what it’s worth.

At a minimum, you should resist the temptation to punish them just because you got tired of the deal you offered them. It might seem like a good idea on paper, but it’ll always cost you more in the long run.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.