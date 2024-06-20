Earlier this month, Walmart unveiled a new plan to track customers and provide insights and analytics to retailers. It was received, at least online, exactly as you might expect news that a giant corporation has plans to track more of what you do online, which is to say, not well.

On Reddit, users complained that it was an invasion of privacy. On Hacker News, there was talk of boycotting Walmart.

None of it is really that surprising. No one likes tracking. No one likes the idea that one of the world’s largest companies is tracking what they do and using that information to sell them more stuff. My colleague Bill Murphy Jr. wrote about the new program, called Data Landscapes, in an article that got a lot of attention for that exact reason. There is, however, a lot more at stake here than just collecting data about what you do in Walmart’s app or on its website. In fact, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon has been very clear that the ultimate goal is to be able to identify the customer path from viewing an ad to making a physical purchase in a store.

That kind of attribution is sort of the holy grail of digital marketing, and it’s something no one has successfully accomplished. It’s one of the reasons Walmart bought Vizio. If you’re signed into a Walmart account on your television, it gets easier for the company to know which ads you see and whether or not they lead to purchases online or in-store.

Why does Walmart care so much? The answer is pretty simple: Amazon. You see, in addition to being the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon is the third-largest online ad platform. In 2023, it made $46.9 billion from advertising alone. Among retailers, it’s number one. In addition, more than 70 percent of Amazon sales are from third-party merchants who sell on Amazon. In addition to taking a cut of all of those sales, Amazon also sells ads to third-party retailers and charges fees for order fulfillment.

It makes sense that the world’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer would pay a lot of attention to the world’s largest online retailer. Walmart’s online business is pretty important as well, it’s just a distant second behind Amazon. But Walmart doesn’t see that as a failure, but as an opportunity. Converting more people from shopping on Amazon.com to Walmart.com is a huge, untapped area for growth.

One of the keys is growing its third-party marketplace. Providing better attribution for its digital advertising is a huge part of that. Walmart also knows that its online platform and digital ads platform become a lot more appealing as it is able to provide insights and analytics for sellers and vendors about the entire customer acquisition path. Make no mistake, this is why Walmart keeps coming up when people talk about a forced sale of TikTok. You might not think of the world’s largest retailer as a candidate for a social media platform, but Walmart would very much like to be able to offer advertisers the ability to purchase ads on TikTok that can then be tracked across a customer’s journey to Walmart’s website or app, or–even better–into one of its stores.

Walmart isn’t just trying to spy on its customers. Walmart doesn’t care what you buy–at least, not you specifically. What it cares about is the ability to tell a retailer that if they buy an ad on Walmart.com, they’ll be able to track the attribution of a purchase to that ad. It cares about the ability to give a retailer insights into the way a product is presented or the way it’s described on the website and how that affects customer perception. Those are the types of things that can make a measurable impact on a product’s sales–if you’re measuring.

