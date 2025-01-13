Walmart’s Response to the Controversy Over That Knockoff Hermès Bag Is a Stroke of Genius

A few weeks ago, Walmart started selling what quickly became the most talked about designer fashion item. Aside from the fact that’s a thing you don’t ever expect to hear, there also happens to be a really interesting lesson, especially in the way Walmart responded.

You’ve probably heard about how Walmart was selling a knockoff Hermès Birkin bag—which became known as the Wirkin. After it went viral on TikTok, the bag sold out online. That’s probably due to the fact that a genuine Birkin bag can retail for over $10,000. The Walmart version was $78. You can see why some people thought it was pretty cool to get their hands on, even if it’s not an authentic handmade French icon. I don’t know why anyone would spend $10,000 on a handbag. It’s not hard, however, to understand why someone would spend roughly $80 on something that looks like a $10,000 handbag. Of course, not everyone was happy about the bag. I’m sure that many of those people who did pay $10,000 or whatever for their genuine Birkin weren’t thrilled that people were walking around with a knockoff for a small fraction of what they paid. It raised a lot of questions about luxury fashion as a category, and even bigger questions about how a company like Hermès might react to a blatant knockoff being sold on the website of the world’s largest retailer.

But then, Walmart suddenly (and quietly) stopped selling the bag. It just wasn’t available anymore. Not in the “this item is sold out” kind of way, but rather the “we don’t know what you’re talking about” kind of way. You can still find third-party sellers offering what are supposedly real Birkin bags, but none of the fake ones show up anywhere. The thing is, the company didn’t say much until earlier this week, and even then it didn’t say much. “In some instances, products may no longer be available,” Walmart said in a statement. “We invite customers to continue exploring our expansive selection and uncover new alternatives.” That’s it. That’s Walmart’s entire response, and it’s about as generic a statement as you can give. It doesn’t mention the bag, the third-party sellers, Hermès, or the fact that it all blew up because of TikTok. It’s not even clear from the statement if Walmart knew about the bag until the whole thing went viral.

As a side note, when people float the idea that Walmart might be a potential candidate to buy TikTok, this whole episode should make you less surprised. With it looking as though the Supreme Court may decide this week to uphold the ban, the chances have dramatically increased that ByteDance will have to sell TikTok, and there are only a handful of companies that could afford to buy it, and that would survive regulatory scrutiny. If you think about it, the fact that Walmart hasn’t commented about the bag directly or about its reasons for removing it from the website is smart. It’s not clear that the retailer would benefit from saying much more—especially if there is the possibility of legal action for trademark infringement from Hermès. That’s counterintuitive in a world where companies seem desperate to attract attention at any cost. There are plenty of companies that would have tried to seize a moment like this by fanning the viral flame. The thing is, sometimes it’s better to turn down the temperature just a bit. There are plenty of reasons a company like Walmart might not want to be in the middle of this kind of controversy.

It’s not the first time Walmart’s third-party marketplace has caused problems. I wrote back in October of 2023 that Walmart was selling fake tech products, including a very suspicious 11TB SSD for $60. Even worse, the company was paying money to advertise the fake products on Instagram. That’s sort of the problem that comes with running a marketplace. And, to be fair, Walmart isn’t the only retailer with this problem. In this case, however, it makes sense that Walmart wanted to get far away from any pushback, even if that meant shutting down one of its most viral products in a long time.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.