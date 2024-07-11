Why You Should Delete Third-Party Apps From Your iPhone This Summer

It sounds radical, but it can set you free from digital clutter and free up space in your real-world life.

It’s summer. It’s the time of the year when a lot of people naturally think about slowing down or relaxing. It’s the time when people try to take time off work and get away on vacation. That’s healthy. It’s good to slow down and not work all the time.

There’s another thing you might try–maybe think of it as a different type of vacation. The idea is to get away from all of the digital overhead that builds up over time. It’s really quite simple: Delete all of the third-party apps from your iPhone.

That’s right, I’m suggesting you declare app bankruptcy and start over. There are a number of reasons this is probably a good idea. First, digital clutter is a real problem–not because having a bunch of apps takes up too much of the storage on your device, but because of the storage they take in your mind space. You probably don’t need two or three to-do apps. You have them because you can, but having them means deciding which one you should open every time you want to add a task.

Generally, I agree with the principle that simple is better. I’m not a minimalist, by any means, but I do think that, given a long enough timeline, we generally accumulate far more stuff than we could ever need, and that includes the stuff we put on our devices. All of that comes with mental overhead you don’t need.

For example, there’s a good chance that you long ago gave permissions to apps you don’t even remember you have. You could go through the privacy and location settings for each app, but–if you have hundreds of apps, like most people–that’s a big undertaking, especially for apps you no longer use or need. Deleting them all and starting over lets you give back permissions to apps as you need them. I’m not, by the way, suggesting you shouldn’t have any apps, or that you shouldn’t even have a hundred. I’m just suggesting it’s worth taking inventory about which ones you actually need on your device. The best way to do that is to get rid of everything and only add them back as you actually need them.

Second, the easiest way to eliminate the deluge of notifications that come from various apps is to just get rid of the apps. I’ve long felt like notifications are an invasive species and should only be used for the most important time-sensitive information. If there’s something that requires your attention in an app you wouldn’t otherwise have opened, how important can it be?

If you’re ready to give it a try, here are four steps to setting up your iPhone without any extra apps: Step 1: Back up your iPhone.

Make sure you have a recent backup of your iPhone before you do anything else. For most people, this is as simple as making sure you have iCloud backup turned on. You can check to be sure by going to Settings > Apple ID > iCloud > iCloud Backup. If you don’t have a backup within the past 24 hours, you can tap “Back Up Now” and let your iPhone do its thing. By the way, I highly recommend you not skip this step. A recent backup will let you repeat this process and restore from a backup if you need to.

Step 2: Erase your iPhone. The second step is the scariest. This is where you actually go and delete everything off your iPhone. Look, you’ve just backed it up, so you aren’t going to lose anything. Not only that, but most of the things you care about are actually stored in the cloud anyway. To wipe your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone and then tap “Erase All Content and Settings” at the bottom of the screen. Quick note: You’ll need your Apple ID password to turn off Find My in order to erase your iPhone.

Step 3: Set up as a new iPhone with your Apple Account. Now that the scariest part is done, this is where you set up your iPhone from scratch. When given the option, don’t choose to set up from a backup, but rather set up as a new iPhone. You’ll still enter your Apple ID, which means you’ll have access to all of your information, photos, and text messages, but you won’t automatically download all of the apps you previously had on your device.

It’ll also let you access any settings and data stored within apps you do choose to download during this little experiment; it just won’t download everything automatically. Step 4: Add back only apps you use as you need them.

This is obviously the key part of the experiment, which is to not add back apps until you need them. You’ll have the stock apps that come preinstalled on your iPhone, like Mail, Safari, Notes, and Reminders, and for most people those are great. There’s nothing about this process that prohibits you from adding back whatever you want. The goal is just to be intentional about what you decide to put on your device.

This entire process will probably take you an hour or so. And, yes, it’s kind of a pain, but that’s the point. That additional level of friction is meant to slow you down and force you to ask whether this is an app you actually want in your life. That’s especially true for many of the apps that take up far too much time in our lives–like Instagram or X. Before you just impulsively add them back, give yourself some time to live without them and ask yourself whether you really want to give away your time to those apps.

Or, even better, decide not to add any of them back for a week, or a month. You might be surprised how much more you enjoy your summer.

