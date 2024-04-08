The Women’s NCAA Basketball Championship featured what was clearly the best team in college basketball–South Carolina–against who was clearly the best player in college basketball–Caitlin Clark. In the end, the best team won, though not without a fight from Clark, who scored 30 points, including 18 in the first quarter.

The only real question is, after losing in two national championship games, where does Clark rank all time? Or, more specifically, can you be in the conversation as the greatest of all time if you don’t win your last game?

After the game, standing on the court celebrating her team’s victory, South Carolina’s coach, Dawn Staley–an accomplished player in her own right–made it clear where she thinks Clark stands: “I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport,” Staley said. “She carried a heavy load for our sport, and it’s not going to stop here on the collegiate tour. When she’s the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, she’s going to lift that league up as well. So Caitlin Clark, if you’re out there, you are one of the GOATs of our game, and we appreciate you.”

Look, when I say Staley is an accomplished player, I mean that she’s a Hall of Famer, a six-time WNBA All-Star, a two-time College Player of the Year, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, and now a three-time national championship coach. She’s a pretty good judge of talent and character, and it says something that after winning her third championship, she took a moment not just to recognize but to thank Clark for her contribution to the sport of women’s basketball.

There is no question that Clark elevated the game of basketball over the past two years. She has been a singular figure who has captured the attention of an audience that goes beyond just sports fans. She made people cheer not just for her team but for her sport. Last week, in response to the questions about her place in history, Clark made it clear that she hopes it doesn’t just come down to whether she won the biggest game of her college career. “I don’t want my legacy to be, ‘Oh, Caitlin won X amount of games’ or ‘Caitlin scored X amount of points.’ I hope it’s what I was able to do for the game of women’s basketball,” Clark said. “I hope it is the young boys and young girls who are inspired to play this sport or dream to do whatever they want to do in their lives.”

Listening to Staley, I think it’s clear that Clark’s legacy is secure, as is her place as one of the greatest ever to play the game. Later, during her post-game press conference, Staley repeated her message to Clark.

“I just don’t want to not utilize this opportunity to thank Caitlin for what she’s done for women’s basketball,” Staley said in her opening statement to reporters. “Her shoulders were heavy and getting a lot of eyeballs on our game. And, sometimes as a young person, it can be a bit much, but I thought she handled it with class. I hope that every step of the ladder of success that she goes, she’s able to elevate whatever room she’s in.” There’s something important about Staley’s statement in that, in South Carolina’s moment in the spotlight, she was sure to shine some of it back on whom she described as a “formidable opponent,” not just because it’s the gracious thing to do, but because she recognizes the fact that Clark has made that spotlight a lot brighter for the sport as a whole.

Staley is right when she says that there were a whole lot of eyeballs on the game this year. Iowa’s Final Four victory against UConn averaged 14.8 million viewers, setting a record for the most-viewed women’s game ever, as well as a record for a basketball game on ESPN, men’s or women’s. I’m sure the final set a record as well.

As a leader, your job is to use your platform to elevate those around you. There’s no question Clark did that this year. As a coach, Staley is in the business of doing the same thing. Her literal job is to elevate young women and prepare them for success in college and beyond. Her willingness to take a moment to use the biggest platform someone in her position gets to say thank you to the star on the other team is one of the best leadership lessons I’ve seen yet.

