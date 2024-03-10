With 4 Words, Apple’s Response to Its $2 Billion Fine Highlights Its Most Glaring Weakness

Last week, the European Commission (EC) fined Apple roughly $2 billion over a complaint filed by Spotify that Apple was unfairly using the App Store to make it hard for streaming music services to compete. Apple has its own service, Apple Music, which doesn’t have to pay a commission on subscriptions in the way that Spotify or other services do.

Apple responded with a post on its Newsroom that disagreed with the fine–as you might expect–but then directed most of its ire not toward the EC but toward Spotify. Seriously, Apple’s post is a little over 1,500 words. Less than 100 of them are about the decision. The rest of those words are about Apple’s anger with Spotify.

Four words, in particular, get to the heart of Apple’s position: “Spotify pays Apple nothing.” There’s an entire section in Apple’s response with those four words as the heading: Spotify has grown their company into the largest digital music business in the world… Despite that success, and the App Store’s role in making it possible, Spotify pays Apple nothing. That’s because Spotify — like many developers on the App Store — made a choice. Instead of selling subscriptions in their app, they sell them on their website. And Apple doesn’t collect a commission on those purchases.

Throughout its post, Apple repeated those four words five different times. It seems like Apple thinks it is being taken advantage of by Spotify, which (according to Apple) built its business on–and became successful because of–the iPhone and iOS, but for which Apple does not benefit. That misses an obvious point: The iPhone is better because Spotify is on there. I think this highlights Apple’s most glaring weakness, which is that it misunderstands its relationship with developers, and–more importantly–the relationship users have with both the iPhone and third-party apps. The iPhone is better because of Netflix, and YouTube, and all of the millions of other apps that you can download and use on your iPhone. An iPhone without Spotify would be worth far less than then what we have today.

Secondly, Apple ignores an even bigger point which is that it makes a competing music service, which means the rules should be different for Spotify. I made this point on a recent episode of Primary Technology, the podcast I do with Stephen Robles, and I’ll make it again here: Apple should forgo any commission it might receive from services where it has a direct competitor because it has a massive advantage by being the platform owner and not having to pay a commission itself. If those developers want to use Apple’s in-app purchases system, just charge them a minimal fee to cover transaction costs, but not a commission.

There’s no question that the fact Spotify doesn’t pay a commission on subscriptions is a particular source of frustration within Apple. Moreover, this statement makes it pretty clear that Apple sees itself as entitled to a commission for every dollar generated in proximity to the iPhone. Apple is certainly entitled to that view, but it’s certainly not a good look. It makes the world’s second-largest company look bitter and ungracious. Apple’s insistence that it stick with that view at all costs is costing it a lot more than just $2 billion in fines in the EU. It’s costing Apple its reputation with regulators, developers, and users.

That last one is important. It’s shocking to me that no one at Apple has stopped to think about how bad all of this is for users. The fact that you can’t sign up for Spotify or Netflix within their apps is a terrible experience. The fact that Apple makes it unnecessarily cumbersome for so-called “Reader Apps” to provide a link to their website for customers to sign up is a terrible experience. The fact that Apple is prioritizing its own commission over its users is, well, a terrible experience.

The average user doesn’t care about behind-the-scenes fights over App Store commissions. Most people who have an iPhone just want it to work and don’t want to pick sides. That’s exactly what this post is meant to do–encourage people to pick a side. The fact that Apple thinks that’s helping its brand–or business–in any way is its most glaring weakness of all.

