With Just 4 Words, Boeing’s CEO Taught a Powerful Lesson in Accountability

Dave Calhoun says he’ll step down at the end of the year. His email to employees should be required reading.

On Monday, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun sent an email to employees announcing that he would step down at the end of this year. In addition, the company’s board chair and the head of its commercial aircraft business are leaving.

The shake-up isn’t all that surprising, considering the year Boeing has had. As Calhoun mentions in his email, the recent Alaska Airlines incident, which involved a door plug that blew off during a flight, was a “watershed moment for Boeing.” A resulting audit by the FAA found a series of production issues that led to the agency giving Boeing 90 days to turn things around.

In his email, Calhoun addresses the situation and Boeing’s response. “We must continue to respond to this accident with humility and complete transparency,” he wrote. “We also must inculcate a total commitment to safety and quality at every level of our company. The eyes of the world are on us, and I know we will come through this moment a better company, building on all the learnings we accumulated as we worked together to rebuild Boeing over the last number of years.” There is a lot of truth in that statement, but there are four words that stand out, especially in a crisis. Boing must respond with “humility and complete transparency.”

When you think about it, this is both the obvious way to respond in a crisis and very much not the typical way we see leaders respond. That’s because the natural response to a crisis is to go into defensive mode. It’s hard to be transparent about anything when you’re trying to put up a wall or push back against a crisis.

The same is true about humility. It seems counterintuitive that the best way to react to a crisis is to set aside your defenses and be open to the fact that you are accountable for what is happening. I think it’s pretty clear that Boeing has been humbled over the past five years. Sure, some of that isn’t entirely the aerospace company’s fault. The pandemic was devastating for the entire aviation industry, but Boeing’s problems are bigger than that. It was once the world’s largest aviation company, but lost that title–both in terms of market cap and revenue–to rival Airbus.

You can debate whether you feel like Boeing’s response so far has been humble or transparent, but I don’t think there’s any question that it should be. I don’t think anyone would disagree with the idea that the only way Boeing will rebuild trust is through humility and transparency.

Here’s why. As a leader, you’re accountable for what happens in your business. In this case, Boeing’s CEO was hired four years ago with the job of fixing the growing list of problems the company has struggled with–including a pair of fatal 737 crashes. There may be a lot of reasons the company hasn’t turned things around, but there’s no question that it’s the CEO who is ultimately accountable. “As we begin this period of transition,” Calhoun wrote, “I want to assure you, we will remain squarely focused on completing the work we have done together to return our company to stability after the extraordinary challenges of the past five years, with safety and quality at the forefront of everything that we do.”

If you build products designed to fly through the air with hundreds of passengers, trust is pretty important. People have to trust that those products are reliable and safe. Right now, that’s an open question in the minds of a lot of people. How Boeing moves forward with an attitude of humility, and how it transparently works through what went wrong, will have a lot to do with its future.

