With 4 Words, Walmart Just Announced Its Plan for Beating Amazon. It’s the Best I’ve Seen Yet

There is really no scenario where Walmart is the underdog. It is the world’s largest company by revenue, earning more than $650 billion per year. It has more than 10,000 stores and more than 2 million employees, making it the largest private employer in the world.

One of the most staggering statistics I’ve ever heard is that 90 percent of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart store. Think about that for a minute. More than 320 million people live within a 15-20 minute drive from a Walmart.

And yet, when it comes to selling things online, Walmart is a distant second to Amazon, which captures more than 40 percent of all online shopping. As weird as it is to think about, there are a lot of ways in which Walmart is just following Amazon’s lead. You might even call it the underdog. For example, the retailer launched Walmart+, an annual subscription that gives you perks like free delivery and other benefits. It also built its own marketplace where third-party retailers sell their own products on Walmart’s website, another move that follows Amazon’s lead.

It’s not especially surprising, then, that Walmart is following in one of Amazon’s most successful footsteps: Prime Day. You probably know of Prime Day as the two-day sale in July when Amazon offers a bunch of discounts and deals on products, exclusively for members of its Prime Membership.

But, Walmart is doing a few things differently, and they’re worth a closer look. First, here’s Walmart’s announcement: Walmart is announcing its largest savings event ever: “Walmart Deals.” Starting Monday, July 8 at 5 p.m. ET through Thursday, July 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET, customers can shop thousands of deals on popular items from electronics, home, toys, travel and more – including must-have items heading into the back-to-school season. Walmart+ members will have early access to shop the hottest deals of the season beginning at noon ET – five hours before anyone else.

There are a few things worth unpacking in that paragraph, but the most interesting is right there in the first sentence. Walmart is calling this its “largest savings event ever.” Look, sometimes companies say things. Sometimes, they talk about how one thing or another is going to be the biggest this or that, but really it’s all just marketing. It’s just something to motivate you to spend some money.

That’s definitely true in this case, Walmart would very much like you to spend your money on as many of its deals as possible, but there’s something important in its choice of words. For Walmart it’s kind of a big deal. After all, Walmart’s brand has always been “Everyday Low Prices.” The point has always been that you don’t have to wait for a sale or a special event, you can simply shop and know that you’re getting a good price without combing through a weekly ad for deals. Walmart just wants you to make it your default place to shop.

And yet, Walmart is leaning into that long-established brand to do a thing it doesn’t usually do–have a sale. And, not just any sale, but it’s biggest ever. Also, Walmart makes its deals available to everyone, not just members of Walmart+. Of course, if you are a member, you get access to the deals earlier than everyone else, but Walmart’s business is based on getting as many as people as possible to shop online and in its stores. Sure, it makes money off its membership program, but it’s not nearly as a big of a part of its business as Amazon.

It’s also worth mentioning that Walmart is having its sale earlier than Amazon, which–if you think about it–is really smart. Just because you’re following the lead of your competition doesn’t mean you have to actually, well, follow. Sometimes the best way to steal a little attention from your biggest rival is to get out in front of them.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.